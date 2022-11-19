Adele fans can ‘die happy’ after finally seeing her show in Las Vegas

Mike Bedigan, PA Entertainment, in Las Vegas
·5 min read

Adele fans from around the world said they can now “die happy” after finally seeing her perform in Las Vegas.

After the show’s conclusion, fans said they felt the singer had “given the show she wanted to give” and they were “happy to see her happy”.

They hailed the Caesars Palace opening night as “one of the best nights ever” as they streamed out of the The Colosseum venue.

BeJaxx, 38, a performer from Nashville, Tennessee, said everything in the show was “so well thought out”.

The Brit Awards 2022 – Show – London
Some said it ‘did not feel real’ to be back at Caesars Palace for Adele’s previously cancelled show but were sure it would be ‘worth the wait’ (PA)

“That was hands down one of the best shows that I have been to, not only just the sound but… everything sounded very well thought out,” he told the PA news agency.

“I was just so happy for her that it finally came together the way she wanted it. She gave us the show she wanted to give.

“For me, I was just happy to see her happy and satisfied… she could have given me sweats and a keyboard, not even a real piano, and I would have been happy. The quality of that show was just off the charts.”

Clare Mueller, 60, from Missouri, hailed Adele as “the real deal”.

“It was unbelievable. She’s like the most incredible performer. She felt so bad about what happened in the past,” she told PA.

“She’s the real deal. It really was the best night – it really was at the top.”

Cousins Marcela de la Garza, 35, and Jesy Almaguer, 33, travelled from Mexico, also for a second time, to see the award-winning singer, previously telling PA they were apprehensive in case of a second disappointment.

But Ms Almaguer said the show “exceeded every expectation I had”.

“It was amazing, the best show ever. She exceeded every expectation that I had… it was like a dream,” she said, adding that she cried “three or four times” during the emotional performance.

Ahead of the show, Ms de la Garza told PA: “We don’t want to build up our expectations too much but we are happy. Right now I have butterflies.”

Others said it “did not feel real” to be back at Caesars Palace for her previously cancelled show, but were sure it would be “worth the wait”.

Hundreds gathered outside The Colosseum hours before the doors were due to open, forming a long queue for an exclusive merchandise store.

The singer announced a last-minute postponement on Instagram earlier this year, telling fans in a tearful message the show was “not ready”.

The Brit Awards 2022 – Arrivals – London
Some described having ‘butterflies’ and did not want to build their expectations too high in case of a second disappointment (PA)

Among those queueing was Rafael Faci, a 23-year-old medical student from Brazil, who had been in Las Vegas in January when he learned of Adele’s postponement.

He told PA despite missing multiple exams to travel to the US again, he can “die happy” after seeing Adele.

“I’m pretty crazy about Adele,” he said.

“I don’t know how I’m going to react. I might cry… but I have no idea.”

He added: “This is my first time. That’s why I’m here. The last thing I have to do before I can die happy is see an Adele concert.”

JJ Pollard, 24, from Seattle, told PA she was disappointed when Adele cancelled her first run of shows.

“I am super excited to be here. I was so bummed when she cancelled but I honestly think it’s going to be worth the wait,” she said.

“I’m super excited to see the show and just be here. Her fans are always so nice – there’s a good, positive atmosphere. I think it’s going to be insane.

“We’re here for the weekend and making a whole shebang out of it. I never thought I’d see her.”

Graham Norton Show – London
The singer announced a last-minute postponement on Instagram earlier this year, telling fans in a tearful message that the show was ‘not ready’ (PA)

On Thursday night, Adele shared an Instagram post online in which she said she had “never been more nervous before a show in my career” but could not sit still with excitement.

Fans waiting for the show described being “triggered” by another last minute post from the singer – before realising her message was a positive one.

Londoner Ross Taggart, 37, told PA: “It was awful.

“I woke up and I saw a long post and I thought, ‘Oh, no, she hasn’t done it again’, but then she went on to say how excited she was so it was fine.”

Amy Jaron, from Los Angeles, California, added: “It was very triggering, I got PTSD.”

Ms Jaron said she had just crossed over the state line into Nevada from California when she received news of the cancellation earlier this year.

“It doesn’t feel real. It’s finally here and it feels like forever ago that we were here,” she told PA.

“We met so many people so it was a great thing to happen out of a sad thing that happened… we’re happy to be reunited.”

Ms Jaron, 23, said she was one of the lucky fans to have video-called Adele in January, saying the experience had been “life-changing”.

“You could tell she felt so bad but the true fans understood,” she told PA.

Adele later declared she had “the best fans in the world” and thanked them after receiving waves of support for her decision to postpone.

