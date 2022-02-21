Adele enjoys date night with boyfriend Rich Paul after ring sparks engagement rumours

(Getty Images)

Adele and her boyfriend Rich Paul were spotted enjoying a date night at a basketball game on Sunday amid ongoing engagement rumours.

The singer and her partner, 40, sat courtside at the NBA All-Star game in Cleveland, Ohio, to take in the action as Team LeBron faced off against Team Durant.

The star had sparked engagement rumours during a trip to London this month for the BRIT Awards after sporting a huge diamond ring on her engagement finger. The sparkler was nowhere to be seen on Sunday.

Adele watching the game (USA TODAY Sports)

The 33-year-old wore a £9,000 Alaia leopard print coat and black tights with pointed heels for the star-studded game at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse arena.

Mr Paul, who manages sports stars including LeBron James, was dressed in jeans and a leather jacket for the game.

It was attended by a host of celebrities including basketball legend Michael Jordan, rapper Lil Wayne and music icon Mary J. Blige.

Asked about the ring and whether she was engaged on the Graham Norton Show earlier this month, the star was coy.

She said: “As if I would ever tell anyone if I was or wasn’t. It’s lovely though, isn’t it?"

Singers Adele, right, and Mary J.Blige watch from court side (AP)

When Norton suggested that a “casual observer” might think she is engaged, she laughed and said, "Alright," in response.

Sunday’s date night was a more sedate affair than the musician’s last public appearance at London nightclub Heaven, where she delighted clubbers by storming the stage to perform an impromptu pole dance.

The singer was seen dancing to It’s Raining Men from a VIP balcony area before taking to the stage.

Adele helped to judge a competition where clubbers perform on stage in a bid to win a cash prize.