Adele Is 'Ecstatically Happy' with Rich Paul and Has 'Never Been More Inspired': Source (Exclusive)

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Adele and Rich Paul

Happiness is in the air for Adele and Rich Paul.

In the midst of marriage rumors between the superstar musician, 35, and the sports agent, 41, sources claim Adele is "ecstatically happy" with Paul and looking toward their future — which might already be set in stone.

The "Easy on Me" singer led fans to speculate on her marriage status after referring to Paul as her "husband" during one of her Las Vegas residency shows in September. She also reportedly confirmed the marriage at Alan Carr's Los Angeles comedy show earlier this month, according to two audience members, who shared the details with the anonymous celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi.

"She is ecstatically happy with Rich and has never been more buoyant, inspired and secure," a source tells PEOPLE in this week's issue of Adele and Paul, who've been romantically linked since July 2021. "We all want to be as happy as Adele."



Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Rich Paul and Adele

The Grammy winner was previously married to entrepreneur Simon Konecki. The ex-pair met in 2011 and welcomed son Angelo the following year, later tying the knot in 2018 and divorcing in 2019.



Johnny Nunez/Getty Rich Paul and Adele

Recently, Adele's expressed interest in expanding her family. During a residency performance last month, she stopped mid-song after spotting the doctor who delivered Angelo in the crowd and greeted him. "I'm desperate for another baby, Colin," she told him, per a video. "Bloody hell."

According to the source, "She is more than eager to have another child."

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images Adele and Rich Paul

Adele wrapped the latest leg of her residency on Nov. 4, and she was recently watching a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks with Paul at the Crypto.com Arena ahead of the holidays. In January, she'll resume her Vegas performances, which run through June.

"Adele’s life is great, and all she wants is to continue the happiness," another source tells PEOPLE, noting that she's not shy about the current state of her life. "Just listen to what she has to say, and when you see her you can feel the happiness!"



