Adele Doesn't Deny She’s Engaged And Says She Wants More Children During Graham Norton Show Interview

Adele is keeping mum on her rumoured engagement after she sported a huge diamond sparkler on her engagement finger at this week’s Brit Awards.

The singer refused to confirm if her American sports agent boyfriend Rich Paul had popped the question during an appearance on this week’s Graham Norton Show.

But she didn’t deny it either.

When she was asked if the diamond ring she is wearing means she is engaged, the singer replied: “If I was would I ever tell anyone if I was or wasn’t?”

Adele is a guest on this week's Graham Norton Show. (Photo: Matt Crossick via PA Wire/PA Images)

The 33-year-old, who has a nine-year-old son Angelo, also hinted she wants more children next year.

Speaking about her recent postponed Las Vegas gigs, the singer said they have “to happen this year because I’ve got plans for next year.”

She then added: “Imagine if I have to cancel because I am having a baby.”

She continued: “I will be disappearing in terms of my music, but you might see a glimpse of me now and then and I won’t be in complete hiding. It takes me a while to recharge, and I would like to have more children – I only just feel like I’ve caught up with my sleep from nine years ago when I had my son.”

The Graham Norton Show, Friday 11 February BBC One 10.35pm and available on BBC iPlayer.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

