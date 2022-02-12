Adele crashes drag queen's nightclub show, responds to engagement rumors

Edward Segarra, USA TODAY
·3 min read

It’s all about girl power for Adele.

The British pop star crashed a show hosted by drag queen and “RuPaul's Drag Race UK” alum Cheryl Hole at the London nightclub Heaven Thursday. During her appearance, Adele took a turn on the club’s pole and assisted Hole in judging the show’s contest.

Following the contestants’ performances, Adele asked Hole if she could give her input in selecting the winner.

“You can have the final say– you're Adele,” Hole replied, as seen in fan video shared on social media. “I'm little old Cheryl.”

The decision was an easy one for Adele, who chose a young woman named Martha as the winner. The “30” singer described Martha as “sexy,” “beautiful,” “lovely” and “confident with all these men around.”

“I pick her: 100%,” Adele said during the announcement of her decision. “We love being females, don't we?”

Adele then had a brief heart-to heart with Martha onstage. “Congratulations, my love,” she told Martha. “You look lovely, but you are lovely. I can see it in your eyes.”

More: Adele wins big at Brit Awards, stuns on red carpet: 'Never lose sight of of who you are'

Hole gushed about her interaction with Adele afterward, sharing a pair of photos of the two on Twitter.

“Love you divalina,” Hole wrote.

Adele talks engagement rumors, Vegas on 'The Graham Norton Show'

Adele's fun night out followed her appearance on "The Graham Norton Show" Friday, in which the singer opened up about the postponement of her Las Vegas residency last month.

“I tried my hardest,” Adele told Norton. “I really thought I would be able to pull something else together in time, and that was why it was so last minute, which I regret obviously that I kept going with it until that late in the day.”

But Adele said she stands by her decision to postpone her shows instead of doing a scaled-down version she wouldn't have been satisfied with.

“People will see straight through me up on stage, being like, ‘She doesn’t want to be doing this,’ " Adele said. "I’ve never done anything like that in my life, and I’m not gonna start now.”

More: Adele postpones Las Vegas residency a day before first show: 'I'm gutted'

Though rescheduled dates have not been released yet, Adele said the residency will “absolutely (be) happening this year.”

Adele also shared that she will be taking a hiatus after the album cycle for "30" to recharge and hopes to one day expand her family. “I would like to maybe have more children," she said. But she said she wants to take a different approach away from the spotlight this time around.

“I definitely will vanish again, but I’m trying to make a really conscious effort to stop being so anal with my privacy,” Adele said. “I’m trying to not always be two completely different versions of myself, ‘cause it’s exhausting – switching on and switching off.”

More: Adele FaceTimes with disappointed fans after postponing her Las Vegas residency

Earlier this week, Adele scored big at the 2022 Brit Awards, garnering three of her four nominated awards, including the prestigious album of the year and artist of the year prizes. “I love being an artist and seriously can't believe it's my job,” she said from the podium.

Norton joked with Adele that her left hand “seemed heavier than normal” during her performance at the award show, alluding to the diamond ring she is currently wearing. However, Adele was quick to shut down any speculation that she and boyfriend Rich Paul are engaged.

“As if I would ever tell anyone if I was or wasn’t,” she replied to Norton.

More: When could Adele start her Vegas residency? Here's what Caesars' event calendar tells us

Contributing: Melissa Ruggieri

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Adele makes impromptu appearance at drag queen's nightclub show

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Super Bowl strategy: Bengals' Joe Mixon is weapon the Rams must load up to stop

    Super Bowl strategy: The Bengals' passing game is much talked about, but that threat is what opens opportunities for Joe Mixon to run and catch passes. Rams linebackers must be ready.

  • Legacy grant provides $2 million to Los Angeles communities

    A $2 million grant is being provided to Los Angeles communities through funding from the NFL Foundation, the Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee, the LA84 Foundation, and the Play Equity Fund. Each grant will support the Champions Live Here initiative, which has shined a spotlight on the achievements of 56 local organizations focusing their work on youth development, jobs and economic opportunity, and social justice. The Legacy Program has awarded each of the selected organizations a $10,000 g

  • Olympics Live: Germany sweeps luge golds with team relay

    BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics: ___ Germany has swept the gold medals in luge’s four events at the Beijing Games. The Germans won the team relay Thursday night, holding off Austria and Latvia for the victory. Natalie Geisenberger won the women’s gold, Johannes Ludwig the men’s gold, and Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt the doubles gold. They then teamed up to take the relay by less than one-tenth of a second over Austria. The U.S. was seventh, with the team of Chris Mazdzer

  • Did Jon Hamm ruin Trevor Zegras's all-star moment?

    With one chance, Trevor Zegras pulled off the spectacular at the NHL all-star skills competition. And yet, a famous actor had to involve himself and ruin it.

  • Canada's Grondin, O'Dine add to medal haul with bronze in mixed snowboard cross at Beijing Games

    Canada's snowboard cross tandem of Éliot Grondin and Meryeta O'Dine added to Canada's medal haul with a bronze medal in the mixed snowboard cross event on Saturday in Zhangjiakou, China. It is Canada's eighth bronze medal and 13th as the Games hit the halfway point. Grondin, of Sainte-Marie, Que., and O'Dine, of Prince George, B.C., finished 23.20 seconds behind Americans Nick Baumgartner and Lindsey Jacobellis who won gold, and Italy's Omar Visintin and Michela Moioli. Italy's second team of Lo

  • Canadian Steven Dubois wins silver in short-track speedskating

    BEIJING — Canadian Steven Dubois fended off a strong challenge from his Russian rival to battle his way to a silver medal in the men's 1,500-metre short-track speedskating event at the Beijing Olympics on Wednesday. The 24-year-old Dubois from Terrebonne, Que. claimed second place in a photo-finish over bronze medallist Semion Elistratov. Hwang Daeheon of South Korea won the gold medal. Hwang is the world record holder in the 1,000 and won silver in the 500 at the 2018 Games in Pyeongchang. Dubo

  • Desbiens' 51 saves, Poulin scoring on penalty shot lifts Canada to 4-2 win over U.S.

    BEIJING — Ann-Renée Desbiens was of two minds about her workload in Canada's 4-2 win over the United States in Olympic women's hockey Tuesday. The Canadian goalie's 51 saves were more than the combined shots she faced in her first two starts in Beijing. "I love it, but not really," said the 27-year-old from La Malbaie, Que. "I enjoy it personally, but from a team perspective, that's not the kind of game you want to have too often. "It just showed that we can improve on things, get better during

  • Simons has 29 and Blazers rally for 107-105 win over Lakers

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Anfernee Simons scored 29 points and the Portland Trail Blazers snapped a six-game losing streak with a 107-105 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night. Jusuf Nurkic added 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Blazers, who kept it close through the first three quarters before rallying in the fourth — despite a roster depleted by a flurry of recent trades. LeBron James had 30 points for the Lakers, who didn’t have Russell Westbrook because of lower back tightness.

  • Notable quotes from the 2022 Beijing Olympics: Feb. 7, 2022

    BEIJING — Here are some notable quotes from Olympians at the 2022 Beijing Games on Feb. 7, 2022: "I had no more muscles, no more energy, no more cardio. I remember I was drawn by my treatments. I almost wanted to quit sometimes because it was getting so hard just to get to the next morning. "To be standing here three years later and winning gold, that is completely crazy." -- Canadian snowboarder Max Parrot after winning gold in the men's slopestyle event three years after undergoing chemotherap

  • Randle, Knicks earn first win of trip, hold off Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Julius Randle scored 28 points and matched his season high of 16 rebounds, and the New York Knicks earned their first win in four tries during their West Coast trip, holding off the Golden State Warriors 116-114 on Thursday night. Stephen Curry scored 19 of his 35 points in the first half and dished out 10 assists in Golden State's second straight loss, just the third time all season the Warriors have dropped consecutive contests. Golden State got one last chance with 6.2 se

  • In Olympic curling gold medal rematch, Sweden beats US men

    BEIJING (AP) — The U.S. men’s curling team isn’t dwelling on the last time it played Sweden at the Olympics. It's thinking of the next time. In a rematch of the Pyeongchang gold medal match, Sweden beat John Shuster’s foursome 7-4 on Thursday to take an early lead in the round-robin standings and hand the defending champions their first loss of the Beijing Games. The result left the Americans hoping for a rematch against Niklas Edin's foursome, which could happen only if they both qualify for th

  • Fletcher embracing last shot at Olympics in Nordic combined

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Taylor Fletcher almost ended his Nordic combined career shortly after his third trip to the Olympics in 2018. Fletcher's father died of Lou Gehrig’s disease, his stepfather had a near-death experience in a bike accident and he broke up with a longtime girlfriend. “It was a very difficult time for me," he recalled in an interview with The Associated Press. “I was thinking about retiring." Fletcher, though, bounced back mentally and kept himself physically in condition to

  • Player's Own Voice podcast: All aboard for big air with Laurie Blouin

    Picture two radically different sports. Snowboarding and golf, for example. Nothing in common, you say? Laurie Blouin might persuade you otherwise. When she's doing her slopestyle or big air events — flying and spinning at stomach-lurching speed and altitude, stomping the touch down — she says that's the very same feeling she gets when a round of golf comes together on the links. Mortal athletes are saying "Really? Corkscrewing through the air at 50 kph…that's like nailing a seven iron?" Blouin

  • Austrian skier Mayer makes it 3 golds in 3 straight Olympics

    BEIJING (AP) — Matthias Mayer stuck his poles into the snow, pushed off with his massive legs and attempted to head down the mountain. At least that's where he thought he was going — until one of the Austrian skier's poles got held up, with the countdown clock ominously winding down. "It was stuck in an aluminum thing and I had to push it out and I got (pushed) back and (did) it again,” Mayer said. Certainly not the ideal way for the defending champion to begin an Olympic super-G — where the dif

  • Shiffrin's fall in Olympic giant slalom will stick with her

    BEIJING (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin will not soon forget what happened Monday in her first race of the Beijing Olympics. The poor transition that came five turns, and about 10 seconds, into the defense of her 2018 gold medal in the giant slalom. The skidding slide onto her left side. The missed gate that meant she was done so early in the opening run of a two-leg event. The first “DNF” — “Did Not Finish” — next to her name on any GS result sheet in more than four years, a streak encompassing 30 race

  • Mask-wearing Canadians crush ROC in game delayed by controversy

    With masks under their masks, Canada overcame some unexpected adversity to improve to 3-0 in Beijing.

  • Fontana wins 10th short track medal, China wins men's race

    BEIJING (AP) — Arianna Fontana burnished her legacy as short track’s most decorated skater with her second Olympic medal in Beijing and 10th of her career. Her victory in the 500 meters on Monday wasn't all good feelings, though. It laid bare an ongoing rift between the 31-year-old athlete and Italian skating officials who apparently don't want her American husband coaching her. Fontana took the lead from world champion Suzanne Schulting late in the race and let out a yell as she crossed the lin

  • Canada's Olympic-wear provider given 'coal' medal for environmentally unfriendly manufacturing process

    This is a column by Shireen Ahmed, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. The athlete parade is always my favourite part of the Olympics and Paralympics. Not for the excessive nationalism but for seeing athletes from all over the world and learning about burgeoning sports in different places. East Timor, Madagascar, India and Eritrea all have skiers competing in Beijing. I enjoy all the athletes beautifully dressed in their cultur

  • Dining options closed in hotel complex at Beijing Olympics due to COVID concerns

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China — The dining options at a Beijing Olympics hotel have been halved due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19. Two cafés, three restaurants, and a convenience store within the Prince Hotel by Secret Garden compound were closed suddenly on Thursday. A sign hanging in the window of one of the cafés read "Suspend Business" in English and Mandarin. Staff at the hotel's reception desk and a member of the hotel's disinfection team confirmed that the closures were to prevent the pos

  • After 4 long years, Canada's women's hockey team gets another crack at U.S. on Olympic ice

    There couldn't have been a more jarring situation to face than what the Canadian women's hockey team was up against Monday afternoon in Beijing. And yet the players, coaches and support staff didn't flinch. In a bizarre twist, the game was delayed by more than an hour over safety and security concerns. The Canadians didn't feel comfortable playing without there being further discussion around testing results, as it wasn't clear the Russian team, officially called the Russian Olympic Committee, h