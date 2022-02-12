Adele crashes drag queen's nightclub show, responds to engagement rumors

It’s all about girl power for Adele.

The British pop star crashed a show hosted by drag queen and “RuPaul's Drag Race UK” alum Cheryl Hole at the London nightclub Heaven Thursday. During her appearance, Adele took a turn on the club’s pole and assisted Hole in judging the show’s contest.

Following the contestants’ performances, Adele asked Hole if she could give her input in selecting the winner.

“You can have the final say– you're Adele,” Hole replied, as seen in fan video shared on social media. “I'm little old Cheryl.”

The decision was an easy one for Adele, who chose a young woman named Martha as the winner. The “30” singer described Martha as “sexy,” “beautiful,” “lovely” and “confident with all these men around.”

I’m sorry, not @Adele turning up at my show tonight 😭 — Cheryl Hole (@CherylHoleQueen) February 11, 2022

“I pick her: 100%,” Adele said during the announcement of her decision. “We love being females, don't we?”

Adele then had a brief heart-to heart with Martha onstage. “Congratulations, my love,” she told Martha. “You look lovely, but you are lovely. I can see it in your eyes.”

Hole gushed about her interaction with Adele afterward, sharing a pair of photos of the two on Twitter.

“Love you divalina,” Hole wrote.

Confirmed: @Adele was devastated I was eliminated on Drag Race too. Love you divalina 💖 pic.twitter.com/GyY8U5sqtQ — Cheryl Hole (@CherylHoleQueen) February 11, 2022

Adele talks engagement rumors, Vegas on 'The Graham Norton Show'

Adele's fun night out followed her appearance on "The Graham Norton Show" Friday, in which the singer opened up about the postponement of her Las Vegas residency last month.

“I tried my hardest,” Adele told Norton. “I really thought I would be able to pull something else together in time, and that was why it was so last minute, which I regret obviously that I kept going with it until that late in the day.”

But Adele said she stands by her decision to postpone her shows instead of doing a scaled-down version she wouldn't have been satisfied with.

“People will see straight through me up on stage, being like, ‘She doesn’t want to be doing this,’ " Adele said. "I’ve never done anything like that in my life, and I’m not gonna start now.”

Though rescheduled dates have not been released yet, Adele said the residency will “absolutely (be) happening this year.”

Adele also shared that she will be taking a hiatus after the album cycle for "30" to recharge and hopes to one day expand her family. “I would like to maybe have more children," she said. But she said she wants to take a different approach away from the spotlight this time around.

“I definitely will vanish again, but I’m trying to make a really conscious effort to stop being so anal with my privacy,” Adele said. “I’m trying to not always be two completely different versions of myself, ‘cause it’s exhausting – switching on and switching off.”

Earlier this week, Adele scored big at the 2022 Brit Awards, garnering three of her four nominated awards, including the prestigious album of the year and artist of the year prizes. “I love being an artist and seriously can't believe it's my job,” she said from the podium.

Norton joked with Adele that her left hand “seemed heavier than normal” during her performance at the award show, alluding to the diamond ring she is currently wearing. However, Adele was quick to shut down any speculation that she and boyfriend Rich Paul are engaged.

“As if I would ever tell anyone if I was or wasn’t,” she replied to Norton.

Contributing: Melissa Ruggieri

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Adele makes impromptu appearance at drag queen's nightclub show