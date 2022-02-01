Adele confirms she will perform live at the Brit Awards 2022 following Las Vegas cancellations

Adele has confirmed she will perform live during next Tuesday’s Brit Awards.

The pop superstar, 33, announced the news on Instagram after media reports suggested she had been due to appear at the event but pulled out.

Her post also confirmed she will also appear as a guest on The Graham Norton Show on BBC One.

She said: “Hiya, so I’m really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week!!

“Anddddd I’ll also be popping in to see Graham for a chat on the couch while I’m in town too! I’m looking forward to it!”

Referring to her boyfriend, US sports agent Rich Paul, she added: “Oh, and Rich sends his love.”

Adele last month announced she had been forced to delay her three-month Las Vegas residency after Covid hit the production.

She said in a tearful online video message: ““I’m so sorry, but my show isn’t ready,” the singer announced in a tearful Instagram post. “We’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and Covid. Half my crew … are down with Covid – they still are – and it’s been impossible to finish the show.”

The residency, titled Weekends with Adele, was due to begin on 21 January at the Colosseum in the Caesars Palace casino, celebrating her album 30 which topped music charts in the UK, Australia and the US. Its first single, Easy On Me – an appeal to her ex-husband and young son for grace after she ended her marriage – broke records upon its release, becoming Spotify’s most-streamed song in a single day.

Ed Sheeran, Liam Gallagher and Dave will also perform during the Brit Awards 2022.

The ceremony, which will be hosted by comedian Mo Gilligan, is scheduled to take place on February 8 live from The O2 Arena in London.

American star Doja Cat, rapper Little Simz and singer Holly Humberstone, who was named this year’s rising star by the Brits, will also perform during the event.

Adele is nominated for three awards including best album for 30 and best song Easy on Me.