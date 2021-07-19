Adele Breaks Sparks Romance Rumours As She Breaks Cover To Watch 2021 NBA Finals

Adele made a rare public appearance on Saturday night when she attended the 2021 NBA Finals.

The British singer had a front row seat as the Milwaukee Bucks took on the Phoenix Suns at the Footprint Centre in Arizona.

The star was seated next to sports agent Rich Paul, who is basketball star LeBron James’ agent.

Rumours have now begun swirling that the pair are dating, something that ESPN’s Brian Windhorst fanned the flames of when he referred to Adele as Rich Paul’s “girlfriend”.

“Meanwhile, Rich Paul, [LeBron’s] agent, brings his girlfriend to the game to sit next to LeBron. His girlfriend is Adele,” Brian said on The Lowe Post .

“Rich Paul is at the game with Adele. LeBron is watching the game with Adele. This is the first time that they’ve come out in public together so this will be all over the tabloids, especially in England tomorrow. Trust me.”

Fun Lowe Post breaking news from Windhorst: LeBron James’s agent Rich Paul is dating singer Adele. pic.twitter.com/sucAYb5Epr — Weston Blasi (@westonblasi) July 18, 2021

Neither Adele or Rich Paul have commented on the nature of their relationship.

The Someone Like You singer recently finalised her divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki. The couple, who tied the knot in 2016, separated in April 2019 and filed for divorce later that year.

Much of their divorce settlement remains confidential but the former couple will share custody of their eight-year-old son Angelo.

Meanwhile, fans are still eagerly waiting on new music from the 33-year-old singer.

Her last album, 25, was released in 2015 and she’s been working on the follow-up ever since.

Me when Adele said my album is not finished pic.twitter.com/gDBI33Bnf2 — 🪐 (@Adeleisperfect_) July 18, 2021

The star had previously shut down a fan who had asked when new music was coming.

‘Wear a mask and be patient’ she told them back in June 2020.

