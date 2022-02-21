Adele and Boyfriend Rich Paul Get Cozy at 2022 NBA All-Star Game amid Engagement Rumors

Adele; Rich Paul

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Adele and Rich Paul are lucky in love!

The singer, 33, and the sports agent, 40, attended the NBA's All-Star Game on Sunday evening, where they were photographed sitting courtside and holding hands.

For the nighttime outing, Adele kept it classy and cool in a large leopard print coat, which she paired with a black mini-dress, tights and boots.

Paul, meanwhile, donned a more casual look, wearing a varsity jacket over a black turtle neck sweater. He completed the outfit with a pair of lightly washed jeans and black boots.

Notably missing from Adele's ensemble, however, was the massive diamond ring she wore earlier this month that sparked engagement rumors with Paul. The "Rolling in the Deep" musician instead seemingly swapped the rock for a diamond-studded band.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Adele

Kevin Mazur/Getty

RELATED: Adele Is Still Wearing That Huge Ring But Plays Coy About Engagement Buzz: 'Would I Ever Tell?'

Adele and Paul first sparked rumors they were dating when they sat courtside together as the Milwaukee Bucks took on the Phoenix Suns during the NBA Finals last July. The outing marked their first public appearance as a couple.

Shortly after, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the two were an item and have been dating for "a few months." ESPN's Brian Windhorst also confirmed their relationship status on The Lowe Post, telling listeners Paul brought "his girlfriend to the game to sit next to LeBron."

Adele then confirmed rumors in September when she featured Paul in a series of Instagram snapshots after she accompanied him to NBA star Anthony Davis and Marlen P's wedding in Los Angeles. She kept the caption simple with a red heart emoji.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Story continues

Rich Paul ; Adele

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The 15-time Grammy winner candidly opened up about the pair's relationship in Vogue and British Vogue for their November 2021 cover stories.

"Rich just incredibly arrived," she said about her boyfriend. "I don't feel anxious or nervous or frazzled. It's quite the opposite. It's wild."

In the interview, she also revealed that the two originally met at a party a couple of years before, when she joked to him, while "a bit drunk," "Do you want to sign me? I'm an athlete now." She added: "He's great. He's so f------ funny. He's so smart, you know."

RELATED VIDEO: Adele Sparks Engagement Speculation with a Massive Diamond Ring at the BRIT Awards

Earlier this month, Adele sparked engagement rumors when she wore a huge pear-shaped diamond ring on her left hand while attending the 2022 BRIT Awards.

The small meteor that sat pretty on her ring finger led to plenty of fan buzz on social media. A rep for celeb-loved jeweler Lorraine Schwartz confirmed that Adele was wearing a ring from the designer's collection.

Adele attends the 2022 NBA All-Star Game

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Days later, while on The Graham Norton Show, Adele played coy about speculation she's engaged when the television host pointed out the same massive diamond on her left ring finger.

As Norton, 58, pressed Adele on its significance, the British star responded, "As if I would ever tell anyone if I was or wasn't," referencing her jewelry and potentially being engaged. "It's lovely though, isn't it?"

Norton then pointed out that, to the "casual observer," Adele appears to be engaged, which prompted her to let out a big laugh and say, "Alright," in response.