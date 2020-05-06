Adele Celebrates 32nd Birthday By Praising Coronavirus Worker ‘Angels’

Adele celebrated turning 32 on Tuesday with a heartfelt message of thanks to the people who are on the frontline in the battle against the coronavirus.

“I hope you’re all staying safe and sane during this crazy time,” the British singer-songwriter captioned a new picture of herself she shared to Instagram:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“I’d like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives!” she wrote, calling them “truly our angels.”

In a sign that Adele, who officially filed for divorce from Simon Konecki last year, was already well and truly done with this year, she added: “2020 okay bye thanks x.”

Adele last posted a picture of herself to Instagram in December:

Adele’s latest birthday snap was, given the pandemic, distinctly more low-key than the ones she’s previously shared on her big day.

On turning 27 in 2015, she transformed herself into George Michael:

Thank you for the birthday wishes I had a wonderful time! I was my hero x #gottahavefaith pic.twitter.com/FMSPQPUGMD — Adele (@Adele) May 6, 2015

Two years later, she underwent this makeover:

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

Nearly 30! Thanks for the well wishes. See you soon x pic.twitter.com/j15vjkMcye — Adele (@Adele) May 5, 2017

And she celebrated turning 30 in 2018 by channeling Kate Winslet’s character Rose from “Titanic.”

Story continues

Related...

Adele Pranks Impersonators By Showing Up At Audition In Disguise

Sarah Palin Sends Very Mushy Thank-You Note To New BFF Adele

Fans Are Freaking Out Over This Nutty Sam Smith-Adele Conspiracy Theory

A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus

Also on HuffPost

November 2007

Adele performing on stage at the Union Chapel

January 2008

Adele performing in concert at the Bloomsbury Ballroom

February 2009

British singer-songwriter Adele poses for a portrait

February 2009

Adele holds the best female pop vocal performance and best new artist award...

June 2009

Adele arrives at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards

September 2009

Adele performs at the VH1 Divas show

February 2011

Adele poses for a portrait

March 2011

British singer Adele arrives at the Echo Music Awards

August 2011

Adele arriving at the MTV Video Music Awards

September 2011

Adele arriving for the 2011 Barclaycard Mercury Music Prize

February 2012

Adele arriving at the 54th Annual Grammy Awards

February 2012

Adele accepts her Grammy award for record of the year for Rolling in the Deep

February 2012

Adele at the Brit Awards

January 2013

Adele at the 2013 Grammy Awards with her award for Skyfall

February 2013

Adele arrives at the 2013 Oscars

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.