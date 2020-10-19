Adele announces next public appearance - and it's sooner than you think

From Cosmopolitan

The whole world is preparing to say 'Hello' to Adele, as the singer reveals her next public appearance is going to happen this month(!)

Ever since sweeping the floor at 2017's award ceremonies with her third album 25, Adele has been out of the spotlight. She briefly emerged in 2019 to confirm her split from charity worker Simon Konecki, and has since been linked to Skepta.

Now, fans have an actual, solid confirmed date to look forward to, which will involve Adele on their TV screens. The 32-year-old took to Instagram to announce she would be presenting Saturday Night Live next weekend. OMG.

"Bloooooody hellllll I’m so excited about this!!" The singer wrote. "And also absolutely terrified! My first ever hosting gig and for SNL of all things!!!! I’ve always wanted to do it as a stand alone moment, so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right.

"But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump head first into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it’s 2020 right?"

Adele continued to her 39million followers, "It'll be almost 12 years to the day that I first appeared on the show, during an election...which went on to break my career in America, so it feels full circle and I just couldn’t possibly say no! I am besides myself that H.E.R will be the musical guest!! I love her SO much I can’t wait to melt into a flaming hot mess when she performs, then confuse myself while I laugh my arse off in between it all.

See you next week ♥️🤞🏻"

While the post seems to suggest she won't be singing, fans are besides themselves with excitement anyway. "Yesss save 2020 legend," one person wrote, while another added, "Omg omg omg omg omg omg."

A third said, "Omg you’re back!!! can’t wait❤️❤️"

We'll 100% be tuning into this. Want to drop a single too, sis?

