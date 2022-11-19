Adele almost cancelled first night of delayed Las Vegas show after being 'sick as a dog'

Patrick Sawer
·4 min read
A billboard picture of Adele - George Rose/Getty
A billboard picture of Adele - George Rose/Getty

Adele has revealed that her Las Vegas residency was almost cancelled for a second time after she felt "sick as a dog" last week.

During the opening night of her postponed run of shows the singer said on stage that she came very close to pulling out again after being ill all week.

“You’re not gonna believe me, you’re gonna think I want a tiny violin to come out and start playing behind my tears, so last week I was sick as a f****** dog, right?” she told thousands of adoring, and expectant, fans at the Caesars Palace Hotel’s Colosseum venue.  “I was like s***, if it's solely my fault for not being able to perform this Friday, I’m done, I’m gonna fall off the face of the earth.”

It could have been nerves - the singer from Tottenham having already confessed in the run up to Friday night’s opening show that she had "never been more nervous before a show in my career".

But in the end she need not have worried. The consensus among fans and critics was that her long anticipated set was a triumph.

Adele, who announced the sudden postponement in January by saying the show was not ready as it had been "absolutely destroyed" by delivery delays and coronavirus, thanked fans for sticking by her.

As she took to the stage the crowd gave her the first of several standing ovations, but the star said she was the one who ought to be applauding them.

Adele
Adele

"Thank you so much for coming back to me," she said. "It looks just like I imagined it would, it's just perfect, thank you."

In her characteristically forthright manner, Adele continued: "It might be a bit wobbly at times because my nerves are out of control...it's a bloody massive week for me this week. It's the Walking Dead finale on Sunday! It's opening night, it's the Walking Dead, it's the Grammys and it's the World Cup. F****** hell - there's a lot going on."

During the show Adele, who sat down during several of the numbers, complained of suffering repeated aches and pains.

“I’ve got a really bad back. Is anyone else in their thirties and suddenly feel their body’s falling apart? I thought it was a slipped disc, but it's actually worse than that, it's starting to affect me,” she said. “My right shoulder hurts all the time, I think its like carpal tunnel (syndrome) from the holding the microphone.”

Thousands of fans, who had travelled from across the world for the show - many for the second time - gathered outside the venue hours before it began.

'Pretty crazy about Adele'

Among them was Rafael Faci, a 23-year-old medical student from Brazil, who had been in Las Vegas in January when he learned of Adele's postponement.

Mr Faci said that despite missing multiple exams to travel to the US again, he could "die happy" after seeing the singer, who has amassed sales of over 120 million records since her debut album release in 2008.

"I'm pretty crazy about Adele," he said.

Alison Hutchings, 51, and her partner Rhyddian Piles, 47, from Neath, in south Wales, said they had been in Las Vegas for a family member's 50th birthday and had called every day of the week to secure tickets.

"We feel amazing, we're chuffed to bits," Ms Hutchings told the Press Association.

Adele's run at Caesars Palace is now scheduled to take place from November 18 until March 25, with the 24 rescheduled shows as well as eight extra dates.

On Thursday night, the singer shared an Instagram post online, along with a picture of herself in rehearsal, in which she said: "I'm highly emotional, incredibly nervous but can't sit still because I'm so excited.

“I always get scared before shows, and I take it as a good sign because it means I care and means I just want to do a good job.

"But it's safe to say I've never been more nervous before a show in my career."

The instagram post had led to fears that Adele was once again about to pull the plug.

Ross Taggart, 37, from London, said: "I woke up and I saw a long post and I thought 'oh no she hasn't done it again' but then she went on to say how excited she was, so it was fine."

