Adelaide family of four among 20 Australians to flee Gaza via Egypt border

An Adelaide family of four who had been trapped in Gaza for three weeks are among 20 Australians who have managed to escape the besieged enclave into Egypt.

Australia has confirmed 20 Australian nationals – and three other people who had registered with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Dfat) – crossed through the Rafah pass into Egypt as part of a multinational deal to allow foreign national civilians to leave Gaza.

The Adelaide family of four were visiting relatives in Gaza for the first time in 12 years when hostilities broke out on 7 October, trapping them inside the enclave as the bombardment worsened and food, water and medicines ran short.

Related: ‘Petrified’ children, dwindling water and a destroyed home: Australian family pleads for help to escape Gaza

A family spokesperson said crossing the heavily militarised checkpoint had taken hours and was “nerve-wracking”, the family having tried several times before without success.

The family was “exhausted” and travelling to a hotel in Egypt before their expected repatriation to Australia out of Cairo.

“They are incredibly grateful to the Australian government and to everyone who has assisted and advocated for their evacuation,” the spokesperson said.

“The family remains extremely concerned for the lives of their loved ones in Gaza. They have left behind ill elderly parents, who have run out of essential medication. They have left behind siblings, nieces and nephews who are petrified and want a chance at a normal life in safety.

“They may never see their family again. Parting with them prior to crossing the border was distressing and something no family should have to endure.”

The spokesperson said the family was asking the Australian government to bring their loved ones to safety as well as other Australian Palestinians.

“These people will be loved and supported by their families and communities in Australia. All lives are equal.”

Story continues

The family had previously told Guardian Australia they feared they would not survive the bombardment of Israeli air strikes, one of which destroyed their family’s home.

“We are terrified that we may not live until tomorrow,” they said.

“The children are petrified – they … fear that they may lose their parents at any moment.”

Qatar on Wednesday brokered a deal between Egypt, Hamas and Israel – co-ordinated by the US – for the border crossing to open.

It has allowed for Australians and other foreign nationals to escape from the Gaza Strip, which Israel has bombarded with air strikes in response to the Hamas attack on 7 October.

The foreign minister, Penny Wong, confirmed 20 Australian citizens were able to cross the border out of Gaza, along with a permanent resident and two family members.

Wong said the world had witnessed “a devastating loss of innocent life” in the conflict.

“And in affirming Israel’s right to defend itself after the horrific attacks by Hamas on the seventh of October, we, along with many other countries, emphasise that the way it exercised that right matters, and again would say what I’ve said for some time now, Israel must observe international law and the rules of war.

“Even in war, there are rules. And I would also make this point: that there are ongoing civilian deaths; you’ve seen the international response; I think the reality is the international community won’t accept ongoing civilian deaths.”

The assistant foreign minister, Tim Watts, said he was relieved Australians had been able to cross the border.

“They were met by Australian consular officials who are on the ground in Egypt who were able to provide assistance with ongoing travel arrangements,” he told ABC television.

“We’re grateful that this initial cohort has made the crossing from Gaza to Egypt.”

Watts said there were 65 Australians still stuck in Gaza and that they were being provided with consular assistance.

“We are continuing to push for them to be able to make that passage across the Rafah crossing as soon as possible,” he said.

“We know this is an incredibly distressing time for Australians in Gaza and their families, and we are providing all possible support we can, communicating through all available channels.”

With Australian Associated Press