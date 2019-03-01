Adelaide 500: McLaughlin beats Red Bulls in Practice 2

Chaz Mostert set the pace in the first 10 minutes, part of which was interrupted by a brief red flag after Tim Slade got bogged at Turn 11.

Slade wasn't the only driver to have early dramas, Cam Waters brushing the wall at Turn7 before James Courtney gave the Turn 8 wall a decent whack moments later, which required a trip back to the garage for minor repairs.

Shortly after the restart Jamie Whincup took over top spot thanks to a 1m21.056s, Fabian Coulthard and Shane van Gisbergen also improving to move into second and third respectively.

That time held on until there was just four minutes to go, at which point McLaughlin took over top spot with a 1m20.970s.

His spell was short-lived, van Gisbergen going quicker with a 1m20.545s three minutes later. The Red Bull driver was then immediately knocked off by his teammate Whincup, who shifted the benchmark 0.003s down with a 1m20.541s.

McLaughlin had an answer, however, reclaiming P1 with a 1m20.390s right at the flag.

Whincup and van Gisbergen were second and third, while Scott Pye was 'best of the rest in fourth.

Fabian Coulthard was fifth and Mark Winterbottom sixth, followed by the man he completed an off-season seat switch with, Lee Holdsworth.

Todd Hazelwood was eighth quickest, Slade got back out to finish up ninth, while Waters rounded out the Top 10.

Mostert was never able to improve in his early time and ended up down in 13th, David Reynolds another contender to be outside the Top 10 with the 15th quickest time.

His teammate and Practice 1 pacesetter Anton De Pasquale was just 23rd fastest.