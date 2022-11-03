Adecco reports Q3 in line with forecasts

ZURICH (Reuters) -Adecco reported on Thursday sales roughly in line with forecasts during its third quarter as the staffing company was helped by a stronger dollar, recent acquisitions and placing more workers in permanent jobs.

The Swiss-based company said its revenues in the three months to the end of Sept. increased 16% to 6.044 billion euros ($5.94 billion), in line with forecasts for 6.039 billion euros in a consensus of analyst forecasts.

On a like-for-like basis, which cuts out the impact of working days, currencies and acquisitions, Adecco's sales increased by 6%.

Net profit however fell 19% to 108 million euros, albeit slightly ahead of forecasts for 106 million euros.

Adecco said its fourth quarter had started off with marginally lower sales volumes during October, "reflecting the current macroeconomic environment."

The company, which provides temporary staff for factories, warehouses and offices, is seen as a bellwether for the broader economy, with companies taking on staff when they feel confident about the future.

($1 = 1.0178 euros)

