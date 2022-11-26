Adebayo scores 38 points to lead Heat past Wizards

MIAMI (AP) — Bam Adebayo scored a season-high 38 points and the Miami Heat beat the Washington Wizards 110-107 Friday night.

Caleb Martin added 20 points and Kyle Lowry finished with 13 points while Tyler Herro had 11 points and 10 assists for the Heat, who won their second straight at home against Washington after their 113-105 victory Wednesday.

Adebayo’s two free throws with 1:37 remaining put Miami ahead 105-104 lead then extended the advantage on a short jumper with 38 seconds left.

The Wizards cut the deficit on Bradley Beal’s dunk with 19 seconds before Martin’s two free throws seven seconds later gave Miami its final margin.

Beal’s game-tying 3-point attempt with one second left bounced off the rim. Beal and Kyle Kuzma finished with 28 points Kristaps Porzingis added 18 points for the Wizards.

Heat leading scorer Jimmy Butler (right knee soreness) missed his fifth straight game because of right knee soreness while shooters Max Strus (right shoulder impingement) and Duncan Robinson (left ankle sprain) also sat out.

The Heat rallied from a 12-point deficit late in the first quarter and cut it to 59-56 at halftime.

TIP-INS

Wizards: hit 15 of their first 21 shots and scored a season-high 38 points in the first quarter. . Washington outscored Miami 23-11 on second chance points. . G Johnny Davis (right groin strain) didn’t play. Davis sustained the injury during Wednesday’s game against Miami.

Heat: .Haywood Highsmith missed all three free throw attempts after he was fouled on a 3-point shot in the first quarter. . The Heat waived C Orlando Robinson and signed F Dru Smith to a two-way deal. Robinson and Smith traded spots on the roster under a similar transaction Nov. 13.

MOVING UP

Beal hit four 3-pointers and moved past Lou Williams for 47th all-time with 1,461. Beal now trails Brooklyn Nets guard Patty Mills, who began Friday with 1,466 career conversions.

CONTINUING A HEAVY LOAD

Listed as questionable before the game, Martin not only played but extended a recent load of playing time. Martin logged 38 minutes after consecutive 40 minute outings the previous two games.

CELEBRITY SIGHTING

Two-time Academy Award nominee Mark Wahlberg was the notable celebrity in the crowd.

UP NEXT

Wizards: at Boston on Sunday.

Heat: begin a four-game road stretch Sunday at Atlanta.

