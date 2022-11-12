New additions to Canada's Russia sanctions list have modest Canadian assets, data suggests

·4 min read
A flag flies outside the Embassy of the Russian Federation to Canada in Ottawa on Monday, March 26, 2018. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press - image credit)
A flag flies outside the Embassy of the Russian Federation to Canada in Ottawa on Monday, March 26, 2018. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press - image credit)

Though the federal government is adding to its sanctions list, new data from the RCMP suggests — and experts say — that recent Russian additions to that list likely have modest assets and financial business in Canada.

Canada has sanctioned 1,066 Russians and 264 Russian entities since Russia first invaded Ukraine in 2014. Most of those sanctions were introduced in the months after Russia scaled up its invasion in February 2022.

In an update earlier this week, RCMP reported that a cumulative total of $290,582,385 Cdn in financial transactions has been blocked since February 24, 2022 under the Special Economic Measures Act (SEMA) for sanctioned Russian individuals and entities. A cumulative total of $121,945,874 Cdn in assets has been frozen under the same sanctions since February 24, 2022.

The Privacy Act prevents the RCMP from revealing the nature of the sanctioned assets or identifying where they came from.

"The numbers are reported to us by various financial institutions. As they identify potential transactions that relate to SEMA, it is their responsibility to promptly report the amounts," an RCMP spokesperson said in a media statement.

"However, as they conduct their internal due diligence and in-depth analysis of the operations, they may correct the numbers to provide a more accurate amount."

Canada's sanctions numbers stagnated in the latter half of 2022, even though Ottawa has added 252 individuals and 86 entities to its sanctions list since June.

The sanctions prohibit any Canadian or person in Canada from having a wide range of business dealings with the sanctioned individuals and entities. Individuals sanctioned are also inadmissible to Canada.

Though the minister of foreign affairs is responsible for the administration and enforcement of SEMA, the RCMP is responsible for collecting information on sanctioned assets.

Global Affairs Canada referred CBC's questions on the sanctions numbers to the RCMP. The office of Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly did not respond to CBC's inquiries.

Andrea Charron, director of the University of Manitoba's Centre for Defence and Security Studies, said the sanctions numbers may not be increasing because newly sanctioned Russians don't do much business in Canada or with Canadians.

"So even though we have many more names — we're approaching over 2,000 names — it could be that these individuals actually don't have any assets or are not located anywhere in Canada," Charron said.

Jessica Davis, president of the intelligence analysis firm Insight Threat Intelligence, said the Russians Canada sanctioned earlier the year likely had more assets and more financial ties to Canada compared to those sanctioned recently.

Sanctions enforcement 'a tough sell'

"So it's not surprising that, as we sort of start to really go down that list of politically exposed people, and people who are really closely connected to the Kremlin, that we're not really seeing very much in terms of additional effects," Davis said.

Davis said Canada also could do a better job of enforcing its sanctions and stopping sanctions violations — something she attributes in part to political neglect.

"Sanctions enforcement has been a tough sell politically," she said. "It's very difficult to go to the polls on this kind of technical issue."

A lack of qualified investigators and technical expertise on sanctions and sanctions evasion among banks, businesses and law enforcement is also part of the problem, Charron said.

"If you're already lacking personnel, and it's a skilled area to be able to investigate and then see if sanctions have been evaded, does [sanctions enforcement] simply fall to the bottom of the list because we're already asking the police to do a lot with not enough?" Charron said.

Davis said applying sanctions to Russians and Russian entities with little or no financial ties to Canada can still be worthwhile.

She said Russia likely is looking to exploit countries with fewer sanctions and weaker sanctions enforcement, but new sanctions can help to prevent that.

"So for Canada, it's really important that we continue to keep pace with our international allies, both to be seen to be doing the same kind of work … but also to be preventing Canada from being seen as a weak jurisdiction or being exploited as a weak jurisdiction on sanctions," she said.

Latest Stories

  • Ukraine war: Jubilant crowds raise Ukrainian flags in Kherson but Kremlin insists city still Russian

    Jubilant Ukrainians have raised flags and celebrated inside Kherson after Russian forces withdrew from the city in a hasty retreat in which some Kremlin soldiers apparently drowned. Hours after the Russian forces completed their withdrawal, Ukrainian units re-entered the southern city, which had been occupied since March. Local residents hugged Ukrainian soldiers, cheering in the streets and climbing on monuments to fly the national flag.

  • Banksy Confirms Bombed-Out Building Art In Ukraine, Could Be Behind More

    The elusive street artist has copped to one piece in Borodyanka and is believed to have been responsible for at least three more murals in the war-torn country.

  • EXPLAINER: How important is a Russian retreat from Kherson?

    Ukrainian officials said Friday that Ukrainian flags were appearing “en masse and all over the place,” in the wake of Russia's retreat from the southern region of Kherson, one of the four regions in Ukraine that Russian President Vladimir Putin annexed in September. The months-long Ukrainian offensive to recapture the city of Kherson, the only provincial capital that has been under Russian control since the early days of the invasion, is coming to a head.

  • Shakira, 45, just wore the *bling-iest* see-through dress

    Shakira wears a see-through dress for Burberry's Christmas campaign. See her look in full, along with Lila Moss wearing the same design.

  • Russia-Ukraine war derails World Cup of Hockey plans for '24

    Russia's war in Ukraine has derailed plans to hold a World Cup of Hockey this winter. The NHL and NHL Players' Association on Friday abandoned plans to stage a World Cup in February 2024 as they had hoped, saying in a joint statement “iit is not feasible" in the current environment. There is uncertainty about what to do with players from Russia since the country's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year and the ongoing war there. Some countries did not want Russians to participate, even if under a

  • Ovechkin, Capitals hand Oilers seventh straight loss, 5-4

    Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Capitals newcomer Dylan Strome had two goals and an assist and Erik Gustafsson added three assists for the Capitals. Charlie Lindgren had 25 saves. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored twice and Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers. Stuart Skinner finished with 26

  • 4 Oilers with a chance to step up after Evander Kane's injury

    Evander Kane will be out at least three months, giving these Oilers players a giant opportunity to rise to the occasion.

  • Devils give Martin Brodeur new contract, exec VP title

    NEWARK, N.J. — Hall of Fame goaltender Martin Brodeur has been named executive vice president of hockey operations and given a new multi-year contract extension by the New Jersey Devils. Devils’ general manager Tom Fitzgerald announced Thursday that Brodeur will be staying with the organization after spending the last 2 1/2 years serving as an adviser to hockey operations and on the business side. “Working with Tom’s group for the past few years, I have seen firsthand what he and our managing pa

  • Dach's two-goal night helps Canadiens beat Canucks 5-2 for back-to-back wins

    MONTREAL — Kirby Dach is starting to click with his Montreal Canadiens' teammates on and off the ice. Dach scored twice as Montreal downed the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Wednesday night for his first two-goal game with the Canadiens. The 21-year-old Dach was traded from the Chicago Blackhawks to Montreal last summer at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and he said that he's finding chemistry with Cole Caulfield and captain Nick Suzuki on the Habs' top line. "It’s been a ton of fun," said Dach about playing

  • Ovechkin scores again, Capitals beat Oilers 5-4 to end skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Ovechkin beat Stuart Skinner on the power play, making him the 163rd different NHL goaltender he has scored against. It's also the third game in a row he has scored on a new goalie after Detroit's Ville Husso and Arizona's Karel Vejmelka became Nos. 161 and 162. Goal No. 788 of

  • Calgary Stampeders look to 2023 with Maier as Mitchell quarterbacking era likely over

    CALGARY — Jake Maier took his job. What was likely Bo Levi Mitchell's parting message as a Calgary Stampeder quarterback was believe Maier deserves it. "If you're questioning anything, I can tell you don't, because that guy is going to be very special," Mitchell said Monday as the Stampeders closed the book on their 2022 CFL season. "Jake's got a good head on his shoulders and a damn good arm as well." Maier, 25, went 6-3 in starts after replacing Mitchell in August. Maier's two-year contract ex

  • Smith scores in OT, Knights down Leafs 4-3 for eighth straight win

    TORONTO — Sheldon Keefe has seen growth in his team over the last week. All those good vibes following a rocky start to the season aside, the Maple Leafs showed Tuesday there's still a long road ahead. Reilly Smith scored his second of the night 23 seconds into overtime as the Vegas Golden Knights came back from a goal down in the third period to extend their win streak to eight games with a 4-3 victory over Toronto. The Leafs were in trouble following an ugly four-game slide that started with a

  • Predicting the Raptors' record without Pascal Siakam

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi predict how the Raptors will cope without Pascal Siakam for at least the next two weeks and what their record will be at the end of November.

  • Oilers forward Evander Kane out 3-4 months after wrist cut by skate

    Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will miss three to four months after being cut on the left wrist by a skate blade. The injury occurred during Edmonton's 3-2 win at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Kane got tangled with Lightning defenceman Philippe Myers just inside the Edmonton defensive zone and while on the ice was cut by Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon's skate blade 3:27 into the second period. Kane was transported to a hospital and underwent a procedure Tuesday night. The 31-year-old Kane, who signe

  • Tatum, Celtics beat Nuggets for season-best 5th win in row

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists and the Boston Celtics extended their season-best win streak to five games by beating the Denver Nuggets 131-112 on Friday night. It was Tatum’s third straight game with at least 30 points and seventh time with 30-plus this season. Jaylen Brown had 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Al Horford had six 3-pointers and finished 21 points and seven rebounds for Boston. The loss snapped the Nuggets’ four-game win stre

  • Canadian Elite Basketball League announces expansion to Winnipeg

    WINNIPEG — The Canadian Elite Basketball League says it is expanding to Winnipeg for the 2023 season. Winnipeg will be the league's fifth expansion since it launched in 2019 with six teams. The league said Winnipeg's name and logo will be announced at a later date. The CEBL, now with 11 teams, is the largest wholly Canadian professional sports league. The CFL and soccer's Canadian Premier League, which recently added a new team in Vancouver FC, each have nine franchises. The CEBL has expanded it

  • Judo Canada signs on to federal government's Abuse-Free Sport program

    MONTREAL — Judo Canada says it's joined Abuse-Free Sport, the federal government's new independent program to prevent and address maltreatment in sport. Starting on Jan. 2, Judo Canada and its stakeholders will have access to the services of the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which serves as the central hub of Abuse-Free Sport. Judo Canada is the latest sports body to sign on to the program after allegations of sexual misconduct and other abuses have rocked organizations like

  • 10 best Canadian soccer players of all time

    From legends like Christine Sinclair to up-and-coming champions like Alphonso Davies, Canada has produced many outstanding soccer stars over the years.

  • Recently retired P.K. Subban joining ESPN as hockey analyst

    P.K. Subban has become a full-time member of ESPN's hockey team after contributing during last season’s Stanley Cup playoff coverage. Subban, who retired in September, has signed a three-year agreement with ESPN. He will work mainly as a studio analyst but will handle some games during the season. “I’ve known for a few weeks now. It’s been tough to have known what I was gonna do that and just kind of keep it close to the chest. But I’m excited now that we’re now here,” Subban said. “I had done s

  • A's still pursuing Oakland ballpark with eye on Las Vegas

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Oakland Athletics continue to push for a new stadium in the Bay Area, general manager David Forst said Tuesday, despite baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred's recent concerns about whether a deal would get done there. The A's, Forst said at baseball's general managers' meetings, are still looking for a new ballpark in Oakland or Las Vegas. “I'm aware of the commissioner's comments, obviously," Forst said, before noting team president Dave Kaval is the point person on the projec