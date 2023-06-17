Additional recreation staff needed in Penetanguishene: report

Since becoming elected, Mayor Doug Rawson has been a strong promoter of Penetanguishene through the past milestones and present accomplishments, with one eye aimed at what the future of the town could become.

Within the first council meetings of his term, Rawson established that his ambition was to expand on the things that made Penetanguishene distinguishable from other municipalities on the map, and asked the community and his heads of staff what it would take to make those visions become a reality.

At the recent committee of the whole meeting, a report titled ‘Winterama Growth’ from the recreation and community services department was provided to council members – its contents briefly providing a background on the 75th anniversary event before diving into the understaffed component of the department itself.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The report recommends that staff look into separating the role of recreation and events coordinator into two respective full-time roles; one for recreation and a second for events.

Coun. Bonita Desroches commented that as an occupation, coordinating recreation and events was a job with incredible responsibility.

“It speaks to the demands that continue to come forward in the world of recreation, and it also points to the discussions that we as council have had since we began our terms,” Desroches told her Penetanguishene colleagues.

She would know. Prior to being elected as a Penetanguishene councillor, her long-time employment with the neighbouring municipality of Tiny Township as recreation director has earned her great accolade and respect from her coworkers in finding government grants and engaging the community through popular events year-round. She remains in that role with Tiny Township.

Desroches pointed to several pro-Penetanguishene topics raised by Rawson and others since her time on Penetanguishene council, including Communities in Bloom, a potential Champlain cultural event, the Penetanguishene Day proclamation, various recommendations in a previous age-friendly community plan, and more.

“I know that Winterama certainly was a wonderful event, but when it comes to delivering those things, they are monsters and they wear staff down,” admitted Desroches. “In the world of recreation, you can’t stop. You’ve got recreation programs, you’ve got senior services, you’ve got all that coming at you.

“I think if we want to be responsible we need to… think about looking at – when we break up this position – how we can look at having these two positions to address some of these challenges that I’ve listed.”

It was a sentiment supported by Coun. Suzanne Marchand who had described another staff member covering a different event at the boat launch when the town became understaffed.

“We’re pulling in from all different directions; and I don’t disagree, this isn’t just about one event, this is about multiple events," said Marchand.

“This ties in as it takes people to do these activities and run them,” but added, “I feel that the title of the report is slightly deceiving as this isn’t just about Winterama.”

Deputy Mayor Dan La Rose wasn’t so keen on dividing the staff position, coming at the report recommendation from a Winterama-based financial perspective.

Story continues

“I have a bit of a problem with that,” said La Rose. “Adding an extra $150,000 to our budget equals basically a one per cent tax increase. I don’t know that I’m really comfortable having a one per cent tax increase just for Winterama.”

When pressed by Rawson to clear up the full-time position staff recommended, CAO Jeff Lees accepted responsibility that his wording in the report could have been different.

“There’s eight or ten things that Coun. Desroches listed off which, through the report I haven’t done a great job before being published at articulating those in a great deal of depth,” said Lees. “To support Winterama growth, which is one of many faucets we’re trying to accomplish, we do believe we need additional resources.

“Tonight we’re not asking council: ‘this is a slam dunk — approved — let’s go hire tomorrow’; we’re asking council to give us some support. To come back to the budget process with a comprehensive business plan, as we do every year during budget to support what we’re asking for. And also, articulate to council what it might take to grow Winterama which is really what the referral item was about,” Lees stated.

A second recommendation in the staff report asked that an increase of $20,000 be added to the Winterama operating budget for next year.

Both recommendations were approved by the committee of the whole in the meeting.

The Winterama Growth report, as well as an additional summary of the 75th Winterama event, can be located on the agenda page of the Town of Penetanguishene website.

Meetings of Penetanguishene council are held on the second Wednesday of each month, and can be watched live on Rogers TV cable 53, or on the Rogers TV website.

Archives of council meetings are located on the Town of Penetanguishene YouTube channel.

Derek Howard, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, MidlandToday.ca