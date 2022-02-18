18 February 2022

PayPoint Plc (“PayPoint” or the "Company")

Additional Listing

Further to the acquisition by the Company of i-movo Holdings Limited on 24 November 2020 and the announcement of 7 February 2022 concerning the first earn out consideration award the Company has issued a further 81,679 ordinary shares of 0.33p each (“Ordinary Shares”) in PayPoint as part of the earn out consideration due under a sale and purchase agreement.

This constitutes the second earn out consideration award.

Application has been made to the FCA and to the London Stock Exchange for 81,139 Ordinary Shares to be admitted to Official List of the FCA and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market for listed securities ("Admission"). These new Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary share capital of the Company. It is expected that admission will become effective at 08:00 a.m. on 23 February 2022.

On 7 February 2022, the Company made an application for 74,712 Ordinary Shares. However, under the terms of the sale and purchase agreement, only 74,172 Ordinary Shares were issued. Accordingly, application has been made for 81,139 Ordinary Shares with the balance of the application made on 7 February applied to the Ordinary Shares now being issued.

Following Admission, the Company will have 68,906,180 Ordinary Shares in issue. Accordingly, the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 68,906,180 and shareholders may use this figure as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

