Additional Listing

Admiral Group PLC
·1 min read

1 September 2021

UPDATE ON ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL

Following the issue of 303,552 shares subscribed for by Link Market Services Trustees (Nominees) Limited, as trustee of the Admiral Group plc Approved Share Incentive Plan (“SIP”) at the nominal value of 0.1 pence per ordinary share, the share capital of Admiral Group plc is now 297,324,720 ordinary shares of 0.1p each.

The 303,552 shares subscribed for are included within current block listings granted by the UK Listing Authority and the London Stock Exchange.

Mark Waters

Company Secretary

Admiral Group Plc

LEI Number: 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories