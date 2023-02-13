Additional Employee Representative appointed to SkiStar's Board of Directors

SkiStar AB

SkiStar AB (publ) today announces that Tobias Englund has been appointed as Unionen’s employee representative in the Board of Directors of SkiStar AB, effective from 9 May 2023. Following this decision, SkiStar's Board of Directors thereafter includes – in addition to the seven members appointed by the general meeting of shareholders – two employee representatives, appointed by Unionen respectively Hotell- och Restaurangfacket.

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 13 February 2023, 08.50 a.m. CET.

Further information can be reached from:

Stefan Sjöstrand, CEO, tel +46 (0)280 841 60.

Anders Örnulf, CFO, tel +46 (0)280 841 60.

SkiStar in brief

SkiStar AB (publ) is listed on the Mid Cap list of the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. The Group owns and operates mountain resorts in Sälen, Vemdalen, Åre and Stockholm (Hammarbybacken) in Sweden and in Hemsedal and Trysil in Norway.

