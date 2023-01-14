Additional classified documents found at Biden's home in Delaware

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden's aides found more classified documents this week at his home in Wilmington, Del. than previously revealed, the White House said Saturday.

Biden's personal attorneys initially found one document Wednesday in a room next to his garage in addition to a "small number" discovered Dec. 20 inside the garage. But lacking security clearance, the attorneys stopped their search, Richard Sauber, special counsel to the president, said in a statement.

Five additional pages with classified documents were found Thursday when Justice Department officials visited Biden's home to retrieve the document, Sauber said, bringing the total number of classified pages disclosed this week to six.

The revelation marks the third time this week the White House has disclosed finding classified documents at locations tied to Biden. An initial batch of 10 classified documents was found Nov. 2 in the president's former office at the Penn Biden Center in Washington.

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday appointed a special counsel, Robert Hur, to investigate whether any laws were violated concerning the documents.

"We have now publicly released specific details about the documents identified, how they were identified, and where they were found," Sauber said. "As I said Thursday, the White House will cooperate with the newly-appointed special counsel."

