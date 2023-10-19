Additional $780,000 allocated to CCC for new roof

The Coordinated Care Campus (CCC) will receive a new roof with council approving up to $780,000 from the Financial Stabilization Reserve at Monday’s council meeting.

Council recently allotted an additional $1.14 million to the site to complete phase three of its construction at a special council meeting on Aug. 29.

“The building condition assessment report that was provided to us on March 2021 did identify the need to replace the roof section above the former hotel rooms,” said Dan Lemieux, chief Public & Protective Services officer.

He noted that the report is over two years old, and replacing the roof now could result in some cost savings as renovations are currently taking place and be done before tenants move into the rooms.

“This is people’s homes we were talking about, and it doesn't sound like it'd be fun to live in a home (while) your roof is getting replaced,” said Coun. Dylan Bressey. “If we can do this before people are living there, I think that's a lot better.”

Coun. Grant Berg said he has heard the concern over the cost of CCC but wants to remind residents that the facility will also become municipal offices, housing city administration and bylaw enforcement.

The CCC building was formerly the Stonebridge Hotel.

The CCC was initially budgeted at $15.5 million but has since grown to cost over $23 million as of August. Unexpected costs, including updating fire suppression and inflation, have been contributed to the cost overrun, according to the city.

The CCC will be a supportive living site with the goal of addressing chronic homelessness in the city.

“Supportive housing helps residents maintain their housing, reducing the volume of homelessness and related issues in the city and creating a safer, vibrant community for all residents,” says the city website.

