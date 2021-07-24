You can get an additional 30% off sale styles at the Kohl's home sale—here's how

You can stack coupons at Kohl's and save even more at its mega summer sale.

Most homes could use an upgrade every now and then. Maybe it's changing up the look of your living room, or perhaps your bed could use some snazzy new sheets. Even if you just want a comfy place to sit outside in the summer sun, for those needs and more, Kohl's has got you covered with its Home Sale—and right now, you can save an additional 30% off certain styles.

From now through Sunday, July 25, Kohl's is offering major discounts on everything you need to switch up your home's style. Whether it's on bedding, kitchen essentials or outdoor furniture, the department store chain has deals across categories. Shoppers can use the promo code TAKE15 to get an extra 15% off certain items online and in-store—and right now, you can take an additional 15% off any home purchase of $50 or more with the code HOME15.

If help getting the home cleaning done is what you're looking for, consider the iRobot Roomba 677 robot vacuum, already on sale for $269.99, sees the price drop with coupon codes TAKE15 and HOME15 for a final price of $195.06, saving you nearly $200. Shoppers were impressed with this vacuum's ability to handle multiple floors (hardwood, carpeted and tile) and debris types (animal fur, dirt and dust).

iRobot's Roomba 677 adaptive navigation sensors and maneuvers carpets and hardwood floors.

If you're just looking to relax in your backyard while the summer weather stays nice, there's the Sonoma Goods for Life antigravity chair, which is just $43.34 after using the codes TAKE15 and HOME15. Available in five colors, this chair is more than $76 off its typical price of $119.99. Our tester said she fell in love with this chair, finding it not only ultra-comfortable and easy to sit in, but sturdier and more stable than other anti-gravity chairs.

We've found plenty more top-rated items at lowered prices. Take a look below and shop fast for the best deals!

The best deals to shop from Kohl's Home Sale

Kitchen

This NutriBullet is nearly $50 off at Kohl's right now.

Bed and bath

This Home Classics shower curtain is beloved for its colors and you can get it at Kohl's for less than $20.

Vacuums

Customers enjoyed this Bissell carpet cleaner for being both easy to operate and easy to store at home.

Patio essentials

Lounge by the pool in total comfort with this best-selling antigravity chair.

Home furniture

Customers praised this Madison Park storage ottoman for its size, look and light weight.

