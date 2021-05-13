With new addition, MU Tigers’ football staff now includes 2 former NFL head coaches

Missouri now has two former NFL head coaches on its football staff.

Scott Linehan, who once served as the St. Louis Rams’ head coach and boasts a length football resume in the pros and college ranks, has joined the Tigers’ coaching staff as a offensive analyst.

Last season, Linehan was LSU’s passing game coordinator. He also served as the Dallas Cowboys’ offensive coordinator from 2015-18. They won three division titles while he was there.

“He’s a true veteran of the profession with experience at a variety of levels,” Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz said. in a statement announcing Linehan’s hire.

Linehan was the Rams’ head coach from 2006-08. He was fired four games into the 2008 season and finished with an 11-25 record. He went to serve as the Detroit Lions’ offensive coordinator.

Before the job in St. Louis, Linehan, 57, was the offensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings and Miami Dolphins. His college stops include Idaho, UNLV, Washington and Louisville.

He’s joined on the Missouri staff by Steve Wilks, who’s in his first year as the Tigers’ defensive coordinator. Wilks was the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals in 2018.

Linehan, in a news release, had similarly high praise for Drinkwitz.

“I have great respect for Coach Drinkwitz and his vision for our program,” Linehan said. “Mentoring collegiate players is an aspect of the profession I’ve always enjoyed and I’m thankful for this new role. Additionally, the opportunity to work with my son, Matt, as he begins his coaching career is truly special.”

Matt Linehan is a Mizzou grad-assistant working with the Tigers’ offense.

The elder Linehan was a quarterback at Idaho from 1982-86, earning team offensive MVP honors in 1986, when he led the Vandals to an 8-4 record and berth in the I-AA playoffs.