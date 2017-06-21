Addison Russell's wife files for divorce from Cubs player

FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2015, file photo, Chicago Cubs' Addison Russell stands in the dugout during a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh. Major League Baseball is looking into a domestic violence accusation against Russell. His wife, Melissa, posted a photo Wednesday on Instagram with a caption suggesting he was unfaithful to her. In another post, a user named carlierreed and described by Melissa as a close friend accused Russell of "mentally and physically abusing her." The posts have been deleted. Russell issued a statement Thursday, June 8,2 017, that said: "Any allegation I have abused my wife is false and hurtful. For the well-being of my family, I'll have no further comment." (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

CHICAGO (AP) -- Addison Russell's wife has filed for divorce nearly two weeks after the Chicago Cubs shortstop was accused of hitting her.

Melisa Reidy-Russell filed the divorce petition in Cook County last week, according to a filing provided by her attorney, Thomas T. Field, on Wednesday. She is seeking full custody of the couple's young son along with child and other support.

Earlier this month, Reidy-Russell posted a photo on her Instagram account with a caption suggesting her husband had been unfaithful to her. In another post, a user - described by Melisa as a close friend - made the accusation that Russell had ''hit'' his wife.

Russell has denied the allegation. A statement released by Field's communications firm said Reidy-Russell ''has declined the invitation from Major League Baseball to be interviewed relative to social media postings and allegations of domestic violence.''