Addison Russell Suspended 40 Games for Violating MLB Domestic Violence Policy

Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell has been handed a 40-game suspension following investigations of domestic abuse against his ex-wife, the MLB announced on Wednesday.

Russell, who was placed on administrative leave on Sept. 21, is accused of having violated the league's domestic violence policy. His ex-wife, Melisa Reidy, 24, released a blog post detailing a history of physical and emotional abuse. The news comes after MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said the league wanted to "make sure we have all the facts" and had no timetable for finishing the investigation on Tuesday.

"My office has completed its investigation into the allegations that Addison Russell violated Major League Baseball's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy," Manfred said in a statement. "Having reviewed all of the available evidence, I have concluded that Mr. Russell violated the Policy and should be subject to discipline in the form of an unpaid suspension that will cover 40 games."

The league's investigation first started in June 2017 after Reidy's friend levied allegations of abuse against Russell in an Instagram comment following Reidy's post claiming Russell had cheated on her. The instagram post was deleted.

"Hateful is cheating on your wife, mentally and physically abusing her," Reed wrote. "Melisa didn't want that out but I'll say it. He hit her. In front of Aiden and Mila."

Russell quickly denied the accusations over the summer and said in a statement that "any allegation I have abused my wife is false and hurtful."

Russell has agreed not to appeal the suspension and will take part in a "confidential and comprehensive evaluation and treatment program supervised by the Joint Policy Board."

Russell was not on the Cubs postseason roster when the team lost in the NL wild-card game on Tuesday.