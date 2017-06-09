Addison Russell returns to Cubs following abuse allegation

FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2015, file photo, Chicago Cubs' Addison Russell stands in the dugout during a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh. Major League Baseball is looking into a domestic violence accusation against Russell. His wife, Melissa, posted a photo Wednesday on Instagram with a caption suggesting he was unfaithful to her. In another post, a user named carlierreed and described by Melissa as a close friend accused Russell of "mentally and physically abusing her." The posts have been deleted. Russell issued a statement Thursday, June 8,2 017, that said: "Any allegation I have abused my wife is false and hurtful. For the well-being of my family, I'll have no further comment." (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

CHICAGO (AP) -- Addison Russell has returned to the Chicago Cubs, one day after Major League Baseball began a domestic abuse investigation involving the shortstop.

Russell wasn't in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Colorado Rockies, but he is available to play. Javy Baez started at shortstop.

Shortly after arriving at Wrigley Field, Russell said: ''I'm here to stay. This is my job. This is what I love doing.''

Russell denies the allegation that he physically abused his wife, Melisa.

On Wednesday, she posted a photo on her Instagram account with a caption suggesting he had been unfaithful to her. In another post, a user - described by Melisa as a close friend - made the accusation that Russell had ''hit'' his wife.