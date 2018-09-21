Addison Russell's Ex-Wife Shares Blog Post Detailing Disturbing Story of Emotional, Physical Abuse

Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell's ex-wife, Melisa Reidy, linked to a blog post on her Instagram account Thursday night that details years of domestic abuse at the hands of an unnamed ex-husband.

The couple separated in June 2017 after Melisa posted a now-deleted Instagram photo alleging infidelity. A friend of Melisa's commented on the post and alleged that Russell had also physically abused his ex-wife during the relationship.

The author of the blog post details alleged physical abuse, along with accompanying emotional and psychological abuse. The post aligns with Reidy's previous allegations against Russell.

"The first time I was physically mistreated by my spouse, I was in shock. I couldn’t wrap my head around what just happened…Why did he get so angry? What did I do for him to want to put his hands on me?" the author wrote. "Of course I forgave him & assumed it would never happen again. I just thought he had let his emotions get the best of him, he loves me and he’s sorry."

The post continued: "I was deeply hurt that he could even be capable of this behavior towards me, I couldn’t understand how the man I was so in love with, the FATHER of my child, the man I married just a few months ago could show such aggression towards me…"

MLB launched an investigation into Russell in 2017 under its domestic violence protocol after the original Instagram post surfaced. Russell was sent home by the Cubs but never suspended by the league.

Reidy did not speak with Major League Baseball as part of the investigation and Russell denied the allegations upon his return to Chicago.

The author's revelations allege emotional and verbal abuse as well as domestic violence. The author was 20 years old when she met her ex-husband, according to the post. After treating her like "a queen" at first, things took a turn.

"Emotional/verbal abuse started way before I even realized, eventually it started to be an everyday thing," the author wrote. "Being blamed for just about anything that went wrong, name calling, intimidating me with personal force, manipulating me to think I was the problem, destroying my personal things, threatening me to 'send' me & our son home to my parents as if I was privileged to be living in our home."

The post also reiterates allegations of infidelity that match up with Reidy's 2017 accusations against Russell.

"Along with being cheated on with so many different women, I lost all self confidence within myself [...] As time went on abusive behavior happened more often in arguments(more so when he was under the influence) & the verbal/emotional abuse grew to new levels," the blog continued. "Friends would express their concerns with me but I would assure them that I was okay, he lost his temper & wasn’t himself."

After the author's then-husband “betrayed me once again” in April 2017, she finally left. Reidy filed for divorce from Russell in June 2017 after accussing the Cubs shortstop of cheating on her. The couple was officially divorced Aug. 30 the same year.

You can read the full blog post here.

Russell made his MLB debut with the Cubs in 2015. He had a breakout year in 2016, hitting 21 homers and 95 RBIs in Chicago's World Series championship season.

He was not with the team Friday afternoon.