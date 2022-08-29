Addison Rae's mum and rapper Yung Gravy confirm romance on MTV VMA red carpet

Here's a celebrity couple you didn't see coming: Addison Rae's mum Sheri Easterling just confirmed her relationship with artist Yung Gravy after the pair walked the MTV VMA red carpet together.

The 26-year-old rapper, real name Matthew Raymond Hauri, brought Sheri, 42, along as his date to the award show, posing for photos on the red carpet and later kissing in an interview.

Confirming the relationship, he told reporters, "We met online and we connected right away. You know, I'm from the furthest north it gets and she’s from the furthest south it gets."

Sheri has three children - Addison, 21, Enzo Lopez and Lucas Lopez, and took to Instagram Stories last month to address her split from their father Monty. She wrote (via PEOPLE): "Personal matters being brought public are always challenging and overwhelming for anyone involved. I will be okay.

"My biggest concern is — and always will be — my children and their fragile hearts and minds. I will always do my best to try to protect them. My goal is to make sure that they feel secure and safe and know that everything will be okay. Thank you all for the love and support and kind messages. It means the world to me."

So far, Addison hasn't commented on the romance, but here's to hoping the pair are super happy together.

