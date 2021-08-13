Addison Rae's Makeup Line Is Launching At Sephora

Photo credit: ITEM Beauty

A year after launching her brand ITEM Beauty, co-founder Addison Rae's line will be launching at Sephora–both online and in-store–on August 19th. "I've loved Sephora my entire life," Rae told ELLE.com. "I got introduced to clean beauty from Sephora. So it's really exciting that we get to be a part of Clean at Sephora now. Being in there is just an unbelievable thing."

Clean beauty is something that Rae is hoping to share with her whopping 38 million Instagram followers and 82 million TikTok followers. "Sephora gives a bigger place for me to really put my mark in there and say, 'I'm a part of Gen Z, and I think clean beauty is also important.' And now, I get to do that with someone that's leading clean beauty."

Along with some of Rae's favorite products from her line– which include the flake-free and smudge-proof Lash Snack mascara and One Hit setting spray, two essentials to get makeup that will last through a sweaty TikTok dance sesh– ITEM also has a line of skincare products that were also created with clean ingredients and with skin health in mind.

Being in a physical store will also allow more people to test out the products in person, which hasn't been possible for a brand that launched during a pandemic. "A big part of makeup and cosmetics is just being able to be able to see it physically, and touch it, and feel it, and see the shades in person," Rae told ELLE.com. "And when we launched during the pandemic, that was something that wasn't an option. And we now getting to do that in Sephora is exciting because I think so many more people are going to get to physically be able to look at the products, feel the products, touch them, and be open to such a bigger audience that trusts Sephora."

For any Addison Rae super-fans out there, mark your calendars for August 19th to grab some ITEM Beauty essentials. Plus, there's a chance you might even see Rae there herself, admiring the display. "It's going to be a trip for sure. I'm going to have to step away to cry. I'm sure I'll do that."

You Might Also Like