Addison Rae's Dad Reacts To Yung Gravy And Sheri Easterling Debuting Their 'Ship At The VMAs

The 2022 VMAs were truly a lot to take in—in part thanks to the fact that Addison Rae's mom Sheri Easterling and Yung Gravy decided to debut their relationship. And naturally, Addison's dad Monty Lopez wasted no time weighing in on their unexpected appearance—during which Yung Gravy called Sheri a "MILF."

Posting a shirtless selfie to his Instagram Story, Monty rudely wrote "Thank you @younggravy for taking the leftovers. I would rather spend time with my daughter and 2 grandkids that Sheri Nicole made me abandon as a child in order to be with her! Never let a woman make you choose between her and or your blood child!"

Photo credit: Instagram

Welp. Kay. Back to Yung Gravy, who spoke a bit about his relationship on the VMAs red carpet, musing “We met online and we connected right away. You know, I’m from the farthest north it gets and she’s from the farthest south it gets. I’m into MILFs and she’s kind of the queen of MILFs, so I figured it was just the perfect match.”

He elaborated on the whole MILF thing to Entertainment Tonight, saying "They're more experienced. They are an underserviced community I'd like to say and they deserve more attention, so I thought that'd be the one. And I've noticed that people really have started giving MILFs more attention since my music dropped. MILFs, you know, deserve more attention.I thought it was perfect timing."

🙃

