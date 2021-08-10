Addison Rae Wore Her Bikini Upside Down And I’m About To Copy The Look

I already wrote a roundup of swimsuit trends for Seventeen, but if you're looking for a breakdown of the hottest looks, it might just be quicker to scroll through Addison Rae's Instagram. Queen of the DIY bikini, Addison is, yet again, giving her 28.6 million followers a masterclass at how to pull off one of 2021's most popular swimwear looks.

Turning a classic, black string bikini into a totally unique look, the TikTok star flipped her triangle top upside down. She wore the ruched bottom on top and tied the waistband around her neck. The small tweak made the simple design look brand new. Continuing her obsession with the early 2000s aesthetic, Addison then topped the look with a very 2004-looking cowboy hat. The yee-haw energy was palpable.

Though Addison has made this trend her go-to, a ton of other celebs have been pulling out the same styling hack this summer. Tana Mongeau and Kylie Jenner have all absolutely killed this look. Basically, what I'm saying is: you need to try this ASAP.

