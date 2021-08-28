Addison Rae is still apologizing to He's All That costar Tanner Buchanan for one challenging scene

One scene in He's All That was more like He's All Wet for star Tanner Buchanan.

The actor and his costar Addison Rae recently sat down with EW to answer some burning questions about their Netflix rom-com, a gender-flipped remake of 1999's She's All That. When asked what scene was the most challenging to film, the stars pointed to a scene where Buchanan had to get drenched while wearing a suit.

"I kept messing up, and I felt so awful," Rae recalled. "I was like, 'I'm so sorry.'"

"It was really cold that night, and we shot from 12 to 6 a.m.," added Buchanan. "It was 40 to 45 degrees Fahrenheit out... and I had to get in the shower every 30 minutes and then walk outside and continue to do the scene."

"I'm sorry," Rae whispered again in response.

KEVIN ESTRADA/NETFLIX Tanner Buchanan and Addison Rae in 'He's All That'

He's All That is the acting debut of Rae, a TikTok star and former competitive dancer. She plays Padgett, a teen social media influencer whose humiliating on-camera breakup goes viral. To save her reputation, Padgett makes a risky bet with a friend, wagering she can transform a misanthropic peer — played by Buchanan — into their school's next prom king.

Asked what she would like her next role to be, Rae answered that she would "love to do a Coyote Ugly burlesque-type movie" or something akin to the cult classic horror-comedy Jennifer's Body.

"I would love to work with [Euphoria star] Alexa Demie," Rae added. "I did pilates with her not long ago, and she was so cool."

"That's fine, you don't want to work with me again," quipped Buchanan.

He's All That is now streaming on Netflix. You can check out the full video above.

Related content: