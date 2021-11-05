Addison Rae just wore the sparkliest cut-out dress to the amFAR Gala

Photo credit: Getty Images

Addison Rae stepped out at the 2021 amFAR Gala overnight wearing a two-toned Versace dress with incredible cut-out detailing around the waist, so let's just take a second to unpack the look, shall we? For those playing at home, this year's gala honoured American fashion designer and creative director of Moschino Jeremy Scott, along with TikTok, meaning there were many guests from the social media platform in attendance, including Addison.



The 21-year-old stepped out at the event looking mega glam sporting an evening gown with glittery, asymmetric detailing around the neck. The fitted, leotard-like top then turns into a ruched black skirt from the waist down. Between the two contrasting sections of the dress, there's a fun cut-out across the torso giving this number an unexpected twist.

But that's not all, the skirt also features a fierce thigh-high split, revealing the star's matching black peep-toe Giuseppe Zanotti heels underneath. Addison then finished the 'fit with glitzy statement Chopard earrings.

To be honest, it's a whole vibe and you're probably better seeing it for yourself than trying to imagine what it looks like from the description alone. Check it out:

Addison shared more pics of the Versace look on Instagram, captioned with the single wand emoji, giving major Cinderella/fairy godmother feels in the process.

The behind-the-scenes snaps show Addison posing in her fab outfit on a balcony, with the close ups showing her beauty look in more detail, including her slick updo, soft pink shimmery eyeshadow, silky neutral-turned-pink lipstick and deep plum manicure (giving the ensemble a slightly winter-y edge):

Addison's followers loved her most recent dress, taking to the comments section to share their appreciation.

"🔥🔥🔥🔥" wrote stylist Molly Dickson, who also shared pics of Camila Mendes' recent '90s-inspired look, also designed by Versace. "AHHH GORG" added another follower, while a third opted for another (hella relevant) emoji dump "😍😍😍😍😍".

Yup, if this is anything to go off, I think we're all hoping for more Versace goodness from Addison in the future.

