Addison Rae just wore the lowest scoop neck dress we’ve *ever* seen

ICYMI, last night the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala took place in Los Angeles, California and among attendees including Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Billie Eilish, one person who dazzled on the red blue carpet was TikTok star, Addison Rae.

Now, we're no strangers to a naked dress... or two. Within the last month or so, we've seen everyone from Hailey Bieber to Florence Pugh and even Noah Cyrus sport the see-through dress look but Addison, well, she just took daring to the next level. I mean, wearing a plunging dress that reaches your belly button is pretty risqué if you ask me but clearly, it was a risk she was willing to take in the name of fashun.

As one would expect, she pulled off the look flawlessly, wearing a shimmering vintage Jean Louis de Scherrer floor-length gown designed with crystal embellishments and as previously alluded to, the lowest scooping plunge we've *ever* seen. The figure-hugging, halter-neck silhouette also features a slightly cloaked train.

To top it off, Addison looped an XXL beaded necklace into a dangling choker that fills the neckline perfectly.

The social media influencer shared snaps of the look on Instagram:

It's giving 1920s Hollywood glamour, darling.

As for the beauty side of things, Addison let the gown do all the talking with a neutral base and nude lip makeup look. And in terms of the hair, she kept her locks in their natural loose waves style.

Just as we did, friends and fans of Addison seem to have loved the ensemble, leaving compliments and praise in the comments section of her posts:

All we need now is an excuse (and some double-sided body tape) to rock this look ourselves... pre-Christmas party, anyone?

