Addison Lee CEO backs food delivery start-up taking on Deliveroo and JustEat

Addison Lee CEO Liam Griffin (Addison Lee)

Liam Griffin, the chief executive of London minicab company Addison Lee, has made a six-figure investment in new food delivery app which is taking on the biggest names in the sector.

GoGetters describes itself as “the Waitrose of delivery apps”. It features independent restaurants and food shops and has plans to expand from its heartlands of Essex, Bedforshire and Hertfordshire without working with national chains.

Addison Lee was founded by Griffin’s father John in 1975. Liam took over as CEO in 2006, as it continued to take on the dominance of London’s black cabs. He stayed on at the company after it was sold to private equity in 2013 for £300 million, leaving in 2015. He then bought it back in 2020.

“As someone with first-hand experience of succeeding with a premium challenger brand in a competitive market, I immediately identified with the GoGetters’ mission and level of ambition,” said Griffin. “I’m hugely excited by their plans.”

The precise terms of the six-figure investment have not been disclosed, but it is part of a £500,000 first round, angel fund-raising, which is 70% subscribed. GoGetters has 200 food businesses on its books and over 800,000 customers.

Lee Nicolaou, chief operating officer and founder, said: “Liam’s knowledge and skill set means that he’ll bring so much more value to us than the investment alone.”