Addison Lee buys up London black taxi rival to create city’s biggest cab firm

THE CITY’s favourite car hire group Addison Lee has acquired black taxi operator ComCab creating the capital’s largest cab company with more than 7000 vehicles.

The acquisition for an undisclosed sum from Singapore-listed ComfortDelGro Corporation will see Addison Lee add ComCab’s 2,500 vehicles to its existing fleet.

There are around 13,000 black cabs in London in total.

Its CEO Liam Griffin said: “I am sure there will be a few raised eyebrows given that Addison Lee and black taxis were once seen as competitors.

“However, the industry we operate in has changed and this alliance combines the two most professional companies in our sectors who share the same focus on quality of service.

“We’ve always held the black taxi as our benchmark, and it’s now a privilege to be able to work with them.”

Griffin sees a significant increase in demand for “safe, quality” transport among corporates and customers as London emerges from the pandemic.

He said: “The London black taxi is iconic and famous as the best taxi service anywhere in the world. This consolidates our position as the market leader.”

Addison Lee is the market leader in London’s premium private hire, providing cars to 80% of FTSE 100 firms.

