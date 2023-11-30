Addison calls for Ulster 'reaction' against Edinburgh

Ulster centre Will Addison wants Ulster to rediscover their winning touch against Edinburgh, after last weekend's 33-20 loss to Glasgow.

"For us certainly a reaction is needed," said Addison. "There is so much motivation, so many places to draw inspiration from for us this weekend and certainly a reaction from last week is one of those.

"It's really important [to build momentum for Europe], I think our league, with the introduction of the South African teams, has gone on leaps and bounds in the last few years and it's really hard to build momentum in some ways," he added.

"It's a similar opposition [to Glasgow], Scotland are one of the top teams in the world in terms of international rugby and it's definitely filtered to Edinburgh and Glasgow because Glasgow are top of the league.

"Edinburgh are playing some really good rugby but they have been unlucky in the last minutes of a few games and I'm sure that is something that they will be carrying into this weekend that they want to send Blair Kinghorn off in the right way."

