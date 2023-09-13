New Addington: Man, 20, killed in Croydon double stabbing after ‘knife fight’

The double stabbing happened in North Walk, New Addington (John Dunne / Evening Standard)

A 20-year-old man was killed in a double stabbing in Croydon on Tuesday evening.

Police were called to a fight just after 6pm, in North Walk, New Addington, and found two men with stab injuries.

One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was taken to hospital. The condition of the second man, aged 19, is not thought to be life-threatening.

The victim’s next-of-kin have been informed.

Detectives said on Wednesday morning that a 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder as they appealed for footage of the broad daylight stabbing.

Detective Inspector Jason Fitzpatrick, said: “This fatal attack happened in daylight and I’m sure it would have been witnessed by a number of people.

“We are carrying out a number of enquiries, including a review of local CCTV. I would ask that anyone who has a video doorbell, or who was driving in the area with a dash cam, to please check their footage.

“It is vital that we establish what happened yesterday evening and locate those responsible.”

Extra patrols are being pledged in the area after the attack.

Croydon Mayor Jason Perry said: “I know that residents across New Addington and Croydon as a whole will be deeply saddened and distressed to hear about tonight’s incident.

“My thoughts are with the families of the victims and all those affected. I would also like to thank the local emergency services who responded so quickly and professionally to this serious incident.”

Croydon Central MP Sarah Jones said she was “devastated” to learn that a man had died following the reported knife fight, and urged local residents who may have witnessed the fight to contact police.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said two ambulance crews, three medics in response cars and London’s air ambulance were all dispatched to the scene.

“Sadly, despite our efforts, a man died at the scene while a second man was taken to a London major trauma centre,” the spokesman said.

Any witnesses are being asked to call 101 quoting CAD 6879/12Sep.