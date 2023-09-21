Should You Be Adding Yoong Onn Corporation Berhad (KLSE:YOCB) To Your Watchlist Today?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Yoong Onn Corporation Berhad (KLSE:YOCB). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Yoong Onn Corporation Berhad's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Recognition must be given to the that Yoong Onn Corporation Berhad has grown EPS by 38% per year, over the last three years. While that sort of growth rate isn't sustainable for long, it certainly catches the eye of prospective investors.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. EBIT margins for Yoong Onn Corporation Berhad remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 15% to RM262m. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Since Yoong Onn Corporation Berhad is no giant, with a market capitalisation of RM255m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Yoong Onn Corporation Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own Yoong Onn Corporation Berhad shares worth a considerable sum. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at RM57m. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. As a percentage, this totals to 22% of the shares on issue for the business, an appreciable amount considering the market cap.

Should You Add Yoong Onn Corporation Berhad To Your Watchlist?

Yoong Onn Corporation Berhad's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. This level of EPS growth does wonders for attracting investment, and the large insider investment in the company is just the cherry on top. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. So based on this quick analysis, we do think it's worth considering Yoong Onn Corporation Berhad for a spot on your watchlist. Before you take the next step you should know about the 2 warning signs for Yoong Onn Corporation Berhad that we have uncovered.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

