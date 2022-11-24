Should You Be Adding Three-A Resources Berhad (KLSE:3A) To Your Watchlist Today?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Three-A Resources Berhad (KLSE:3A). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Three-A Resources Berhad's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. We can see that in the last three years Three-A Resources Berhad grew its EPS by 12% per year. That's a pretty good rate, if the company can sustain it.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. EBIT margins for Three-A Resources Berhad remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 19% to RM579m. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Three-A Resources Berhad isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of RM462m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Three-A Resources Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Theory would suggest that it's an encouraging sign to see high insider ownership of a company, since it ties company performance directly to the financial success of its management. So we're pleased to report that Three-A Resources Berhad insiders own a meaningful share of the business. Owning 49% of the company, insiders have plenty riding on the performance of the the share price. Shareholders and speculators should be reassured by this kind of alignment, as it suggests the business will be run for the benefit of shareholders. To give you an idea, the value of insiders' holdings in the business are valued at RM227m at the current share price. That should be more than enough to keep them focussed on creating shareholder value!

Is Three-A Resources Berhad Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One positive for Three-A Resources Berhad is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. If that's not enough on its own, there is also the rather notable levels of insider ownership. That combination is very appealing. So yes, we do think the stock is worth keeping an eye on. You still need to take note of risks, for example - Three-A Resources Berhad has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

There's always the possibility of doing well buying stocks that are not growing earnings and do not have insiders buying shares. But for those who consider these important metrics, we encourage you to check out companies that do have those features. You can access a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

