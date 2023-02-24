Should You Be Adding Stantec (TSE:STN) To Your Watchlist Today?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Stantec (TSE:STN). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Stantec's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Stantec managed to grow EPS by 8.5% per year, over three years. That's a pretty good rate, if the company can sustain it.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Stantec maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 23% to CA$4.5b. That's encouraging news for the company!

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Stantec's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Stantec Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a CA$8.6b company like Stantec. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. To be specific, they have CA$44m worth of shares. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. While their ownership only accounts for 0.5%, this is still a considerable amount at stake to encourage the business to maintain a strategy that will deliver value to shareholders.

Does Stantec Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

As previously touched on, Stantec is a growing business, which is encouraging. To add an extra spark to the fire, significant insider ownership in the company is another highlight. These two factors are a huge highlight for the company which should be a strong contender your watchlists. Even so, be aware that Stantec is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

