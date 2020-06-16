Should You Be Adding Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) To Your Watchlist Today?

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses.

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

Repro Med Systems's Improving Profits

Even with very modest growth rates, a company will usually do well if it improves earnings per share (EPS) year after year. So EPS growth can certainly encourage an investor to take note of a stock. Like a firecracker arcing through the night sky, Repro Med Systems's EPS shot from US$0.011 to US$0.028, over the last year. Year on year growth of 157% is certainly a sight to behold. The best case scenario? That the business has hit a true inflection point.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Repro Med Systems shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 9.8% to 18%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in my book.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

NasdaqCM:KRMD Income Statement June 16th 2020

While profitability drives the upside, prudent investors always check the balance sheet, too.

Are Repro Med Systems Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It makes me feel more secure owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, thusly more closely aligning our interests. As a result, I'm encouraged by the fact that insiders own Repro Med Systems shares worth a considerable sum. Given insiders own a small fortune of shares, currently valued at US$53m, they have plenty of motivation to push the business to succeed. At 12% of the company, the co-investment by insiders gives me confidence that management will make long-term focussed decisions.

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. For companies with market capitalizations between US$200m and US$800m, like Repro Med Systems, the median CEO pay is around US$2.2m.

The Repro Med Systems CEO received US$1.8m in compensation for the year ending . That seems pretty reasonable, especially given its below the median for similar sized companies. While the level of CEO compensation isn't a huge factor in my view of the company, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. I'd also argue reasonable pay levels attest to good decision making more generally.

Should You Add Repro Med Systems To Your Watchlist?

Repro Med Systems's earnings have taken off like any random crypto-currency did, back in 2017. The cherry on top is that insiders own a bucket-load of shares, and the CEO pay seems really quite reasonable. The sharp increase in earnings could signal good business momentum. Repro Med Systems certainly ticks a few of my boxes, so I think it's probably well worth further consideration. It is worth noting though that we have found 3 warning signs for Repro Med Systems that you need to take into consideration.

Although Repro Med Systems certainly looks good to me, I would like it more if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, too, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

