Should You Be Adding Mikron Holding (VTX:MIKN) To Your Watchlist Today?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Mikron Holding (VTX:MIKN). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Mikron Holding with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Quickly Is Mikron Holding Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Mikron Holding's shareholders have have plenty to be happy about as their annual EPS growth for the last 3 years was 40%. Growth that fast may well be fleeting, but it should be more than enough to pique the interest of the wary stock pickers.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. The music to the ears of Mikron Holding shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 6.1% to 8.2% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

Since Mikron Holding is no giant, with a market capitalisation of CHF197m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Mikron Holding Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. Mikron Holding followers will find comfort in knowing that insiders have a significant amount of capital that aligns their best interests with the wider shareholder group. With a whopping CHF47m worth of shares as a group, insiders have plenty riding on the company's success. At 24% of the company, the co-investment by insiders fosters confidence that management will make long-term focussed decisions.

Is Mikron Holding Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Mikron Holding's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders should certainly brighten the view of the company. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. Based on the sum of its parts, we definitely think its worth watching Mikron Holding very closely. You still need to take note of risks, for example - Mikron Holding has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

