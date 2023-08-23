Should You Be Adding Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) To Your Watchlist Today?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Kenmare Resources' Improving Profits

In the last three years Kenmare Resources' earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Kenmare Resources' EPS shot up from US$1.41 to US$2.23; a result that's bound to keep shareholders happy. That's a commendable gain of 58%.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. The music to the ears of Kenmare Resources shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 35% to 42% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. That's great to see, on both counts.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Kenmare Resources Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

Not only did Kenmare Resources insiders refrain from selling stock during the year, but they also spent US$88k buying it. That's nice to see, because it suggests insiders are optimistic. It is also worth noting that it was MD & Executive Director Michael Carvill who made the biggest single purchase, worth UK£46k, paying UK£4.32 per share.

Is Kenmare Resources Worth Keeping An Eye On?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Kenmare Resources' strong EPS growth. The growth rate should be enticing enough to consider researching the company, and the insider buying is a great added bonus. In essence, your time will not be wasted checking out Kenmare Resources in more detail. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Kenmare Resources (at least 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

