Should You Be Adding Impellam Group (LON:IPEL) To Your Watchlist Today?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Impellam Group (LON:IPEL). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Quickly Is Impellam Group Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. To the delight of shareholders, Impellam Group has achieved impressive annual EPS growth of 45%, compound, over the last three years. That sort of growth rarely ever lasts long, but it is well worth paying attention to when it happens.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. EBIT margins for Impellam Group remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 23% to UK£1.9b. That's encouraging news for the company!

While it's always good to see growing profits, you should always remember that a weak balance sheet could come back to bite. So check Impellam Group's balance sheet strength, before getting too excited.

Are Impellam Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Seeing insiders owning a large portion of the shares on issue is often a good sign. Their incentives will be aligned with the investors and there's less of a probability in a sudden sell-off that would impact the share price. So as you can imagine, the fact that Impellam Group insiders own a significant number of shares certainly is appealing. To be exact, company insiders hold 81% of the company, so their decisions have a significant impact on their investments. This should be seen as a good thing, as it means insiders have a personal interest in delivering the best outcomes for shareholders. At the current share price, that insider holding is worth a staggering UK£249m. That means they have plenty of their own capital riding on the performance of the business!

Is Impellam Group Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Impellam Group's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders should certainly brighten the view of the company. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. Based on the sum of its parts, we definitely think its worth watching Impellam Group very closely. It is worth noting though that we have found 1 warning sign for Impellam Group that you need to take into consideration.

