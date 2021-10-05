Should You Be Adding Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR) To Your Watchlist Today?

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. And in their study titled Who Falls Prey to the Wolf of Wall Street?' Leuz et. al. found that it is 'quite common' for investors to lose money by buying into 'pump and dump' schemes.

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR). Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

View our latest analysis for Impact Healthcare REIT

How Fast Is Impact Healthcare REIT Growing?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so share price follows earnings per share (EPS) eventually. It's no surprise, then, that I like to invest in companies with EPS growth. We can see that in the last three years Impact Healthcare REIT grew its EPS by 7.2% per year. That might not be particularly high growth, but it does show that per-share earnings are moving steadily in the right direction.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). While we note Impact Healthcare REIT's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 21% to UK£34m. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Impact Healthcare REIT's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Story continues

Are Impact Healthcare REIT Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like standing at the lookout, surveying the horizon at sunrise, insider buying, for some investors, sparks joy. Because oftentimes, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

We haven't seen any insiders selling Impact Healthcare REIT shares, in the last year. So it's definitely nice that Non-Executive Director Chris Santer bought UK£15k worth of shares at an average price of around UK£1.19.

Should You Add Impact Healthcare REIT To Your Watchlist?

One positive for Impact Healthcare REIT is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. While some companies are struggling to grow EPS, Impact Healthcare REIT seems free from that morose affliction. The icing on the cake is that an insider bought shares during the year, which inclines me to put this one on a watchlist. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Impact Healthcare REIT , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

The good news is that Impact Healthcare REIT is not the only growth stock with insider buying. Here's a list of them... with insider buying in the last three months!

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.