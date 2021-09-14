Should You Be Adding First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) To Your Watchlist Today?

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. Unfortunately, high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson.

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

First Bank's Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

As one of my mentors once told me, share price follows earnings per share (EPS). That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. As a tree reaches steadily for the sky, First Bank's EPS has grown 34% each year, compound, over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away winners.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. I note that First Bank's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. While we note First Bank's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 37% to US$82m. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

While we live in the present moment at all times, there's no doubt in my mind that the future matters more than the past. So why not check this interactive chart depicting future EPS estimates, for First Bank?

Are First Bank Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like that fresh smell in the air when the rains are coming, insider buying fills me with optimistic anticipation. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

It's good to see First Bank insiders walking the walk, by spending US$395k on shares in just twelve months. And when you consider that there was no insider selling, you can understand why shareholders might believe that lady luck will grace this business. It is also worth noting that it was Independent Director Douglas Borden who made the biggest single purchase, worth US$96k, paying US$9.60 per share.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for First Bank bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. To be specific, they have US$20m worth of shares. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. That amounts to 7.8% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

While insiders already own a significant amount of shares, and they have been buying more, the good news for ordinary shareholders does not stop there. The cherry on top is that the CEO, Patrick Ryan is paid comparatively modestly to CEOs at similar sized companies. I discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like First Bank with market caps between US$100m and US$400m is about US$1.1m.

The First Bank CEO received US$884k in compensation for the year ending . That comes in below the average for similar sized companies, and seems pretty reasonable to me. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when its reasonable that does give me a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. I'd also argue reasonable pay levels attest to good decision making more generally.

Is First Bank Worth Keeping An Eye On?

For growth investors like me, First Bank's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. Not only that, but we can see that insiders both own a lot of, and are buying more, shares in the company. So it's fair to say I think this stock may well deserve a spot on your watchlist. It is worth noting though that we have found 1 warning sign for First Bank that you need to take into consideration.

