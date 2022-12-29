Should You Be Adding First BanCorp (NYSE:FBP) To Your Watchlist Today?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like First BanCorp (NYSE:FBP). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is First BanCorp Growing?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. First BanCorp managed to grow EPS by 16% per year, over three years. That's a pretty good rate, if the company can sustain it.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. It's noted that First BanCorp's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. It was a year of stability for First BanCorp as both revenue and EBIT margins remained have been flat over the past year. That's not a major concern but nor does it point to the long term growth we like to see.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are First BanCorp Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. So it is good to see that First BanCorp insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. With a whopping US$60m worth of shares as a group, insiders have plenty riding on the company's success. This should keep them focused on creating long term value for shareholders.

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? Our quick analysis into CEO remuneration would seem to indicate they are. For companies with market capitalisations between US$1.0b and US$3.2b, like First BanCorp, the median CEO pay is around US$5.6m.

First BanCorp offered total compensation worth US$4.2m to its CEO in the year to December 2021. That seems pretty reasonable, especially given it's below the median for similar sized companies. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Does First BanCorp Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

As previously touched on, First BanCorp is a growing business, which is encouraging. The growth of EPS may be the eye-catching headline for First BanCorp, but there's more to bring joy for shareholders. Boasting both modest CEO pay and considerable insider ownership, you'd argue this one is worthy of the watchlist, at least. We should say that we've discovered 3 warning signs for First BanCorp (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

