Should You Be Adding CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) To Your Watchlist Today?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide CenterPoint Energy with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is CenterPoint Energy Growing?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Over the last three years, CenterPoint Energy has grown EPS by 10% per year. That growth rate is fairly good, assuming the company can keep it up.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. CenterPoint Energy maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 10% to US$8.9b. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. While crystal balls don't exist, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for CenterPoint Energy's future EPS 100% free.

Are CenterPoint Energy Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$20b company like CenterPoint Energy. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. Indeed, they hold US$29m worth of its stock. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. While their ownership only accounts for 0.1%, this is still a considerable amount at stake to encourage the business to maintain a strategy that will deliver value to shareholders.

Should You Add CenterPoint Energy To Your Watchlist?

As previously touched on, CenterPoint Energy is a growing business, which is encouraging. If that's not enough on its own, there is also the rather notable levels of insider ownership. These two factors are a huge highlight for the company which should be a strong contender your watchlists. It is worth noting though that we have found 3 warning signs for CenterPoint Energy (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you need to take into consideration.

There's always the possibility of doing well buying stocks that are not growing earnings and do not have insiders buying shares. But for those who consider these important metrics, we encourage you to check out companies that do have those features. You can access a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

